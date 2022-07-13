Cubs roster move: Daniel Norris activated, Matt Swarmer optioned

The Cubs have activated left-handed pitcher Daniel Norris from the 15-day injured list and optioned right-handed pitcher Matt Swarmer to Triple-A Iowa.

Norris landed on the IL June 23 with a left index finger strain. He has a 7.24 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 24 games (one start) for the Cubs in 2022. His 13.17 strikeouts per nine innings ratio is tops among all Cubs pitchers (minimum 20 innings) this season. He allowed one unearned run in three innings in two rehab appearances with Triple-A Iowa.

Swarmer has a 5.03 ERA in 11 appearances (five starts) with the Cubs so far this season. He threw 30 pitches in his outing Monday against Baltimore so having Norris gives the team a fresh bullpen arm.