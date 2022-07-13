Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: July 13

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs were trampled by the Buffalo Bison (Blue Jays), 8-4.

Starter Cam Sanders was tagged with the loss after allowing five runs on three hits over 3.1 innings. Sanders had control issues as he walked five batters, but he also struck out seven.

Right fielder Narciso Crook hit a two-run home run in the second inning, his eleventh of 2022. Crook went 1 for 4.

Shortstop Dixon Machado got his batting average over .300 after going 3 for 4 with two RBI.

Catcher John Hicks was 3 for 4 and scored one run.

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies swept a doubleheader from the Biloxi Shuckers (Brewers), winning the continuation of yesterday’s game 11-7 and taking the regularly-scheduled seven inning game 5-3.

Riley Thompson started the game on Tuesday and allowed one run on two hits over 2.2 innings before the rains game. The one run came on a solo home run by Andruw Monasterio. Thompson walked two and struck out one.

Max Bain got the win in relief. He gave up no runs and no hits over 2.1 innings. Bain did walk two while striking out one.

The Smokies were trailing game one 6-1 at the seventh-inning stretch when they exploded for ten runs in the bottom of the inning. It was the Smokies’ biggest comeback win of the year.

Center fielder Alexander Canario hit a three-run home run in the seventh inning after having already hit a solo home run earlier in the game on the previous day. That’s two home runs in one game and homers on consecutive days.

Canario went 2 for 4 with a walk and the four RBI. He now has 13 home runs in Double-A and 20 overall. Canario also stole a base.

Right fielder Yonathan Perlaza hit an RBI triple to score the first run of the ten-run seventh. Perlaza went 2 for 4 with a walk. He scored two runs and drove in two.

First baseman Matt Mervis went 2 for 4 with a walk. He scored once and had one run batted in.

Shortstop Luis Vazquez was 2 for 4 with one run scored.

In game two, Chris Clarke twirled six innings and got the win after allowing three runs on nine hits. He walked two and struck out three.

Danis Correa pitched the top of the seventh and collected the save. He allowed one hit and no runs. Correa struck out one and walked no one.

After Clarke gave up a run in the top of the first, Yonathan Perlaza tied it back up with a solo home run to lead off the bottom of the first. It was Perlaza’s tenth home run. He went 2 for 3.

In the bottom of the fifth inning. third baseman Jake Slaughter smashed a solo home run, his 15th of the year and 12th with the Smokies. Slaughter went 1 for 3.

Left fielder Bradlee Beesley went 1 for 2 with two RBI. He also stole a home run from over the wall on defense.

Here’s a recap of that ten-run inning.

Here's a nice little recap of our 10 RUN INNING! This team has us levitating. pic.twitter.com/9zTvNTr2Bq — Tennessee Smokies (@smokiesbaseball) July 14, 2022

Here’s Beesley stealing the home run.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs fired the Peoria Chiefs (Cardinals), 11-1.

Kohl Franklin got his first win of the season with five scoreless innings, allowing just one hit. Franklin struck out six and walked three.

South Bend banged out 17 hits today and only two extra-base hits, a double by Pete Crow-Armstrong to lead off the game and a three-run double by Yonathan Sierra in the bottom of the first inning. Crow Armstrong was 1 for 5 with two runs scored and Sierra went 2 for 5 and scored once.

Left fielder Yohendrick Pinango was 3 for 6 with two runs scored and two runs batted in.

Catcher Pablo Aliendo was 3 for 5 with one run scored and two runs driven home.

DH Jake Washer was 2 for 4 with a walk and scored once.

Third baseman Luis Verdugo went 2 for 4 with a walk. He had an RBI single as part of a six-run first inning and later scored on Sierra’s double.

Second baseman Fabian Pertuz was 2 for 6. He scored one run and had one RBI.

Every member of the starting lineup had at least one hit.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were poked by the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (Astros), 3-1.

Starter Luke Little allowed nary a hit nor a run over his three innings of work. Little did issue one walk and he struck out six.

Jose Miguel Gonzalez looked strong over his first 2+ innings of relief, but he got nailed for three runs in the seventh inning and took the loss. Gonzalez’s final line was three runs on four hits over 3.1 innings. Two of the hits he gave up were solo home runs. Gonzalez struck out three and walked no one.

The only Pelicans run came on a solo home run by shortstop Kevin Made in the sixth inning. It was Made’s ninth home run this year. Made also doubled in a 2 for 4 night.

Highlights: