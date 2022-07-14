Chicago Cubs vs. New York Mets preview, Thursday 7/14, 7:05 CT

Today's roster move: Here

Christopher Morel’s triple Wednesday was his fourth of the season, tied for second-most in the NL (Brandon Nimmo leads with five). His 23 extra-base hits (10 doubles, four triples, nine home runs) are tied with Jack Suwinski for the most among all NL rookies. SEIYA!: Seiya Suzuki has reached safely in eight of his nine games played since returning from the 10-day injured list July 4, batting .310/.355/.552 (9-for-29) with a double and two home runs and only three strikeouts.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Mets lineup:

Keegan Thompson, RHP vs. Carlos Carrasco, RHP

Keegan Thompson has become the Cubs’ No. 1 starter.

Of course, that’s largely by default due to injuries, but he has actually pitched like a TOR starter recently. Last five starts: 1.93 ERA, 1.93 FIP, 1.036 WHIP, 35 strikeouts and only one HR allowed in 28 innings.

His only career appearance against the Mets was two scoreless innings of relief June 15, 2021.

Incidentally, several days after Thompson’s recent start vs. the Red Sox at Wrigley Field, this scoring change was made by MLB:

SCORING CHANGE 122



7/3 @Cubs at @RedSox



T4 the single for Franchy Cordero has been changed to an error charged to Alfonso Rivas. Cordero loses an RBI and one run is changed to unearned against Keegan Thompson



Change No. 5 for CHC#DirtyWater #ItsDifferentHere pic.twitter.com/0WoOiXtTUP — MLB Scoring Changes (@ScoringChanges) July 11, 2022

That change lowered Thompson’s season ERA from 3.16 to 3.04.

Carlos Carrasco missed quite a bit of time in 2021 due to injury, and also left a start June 22 in the third inning due to back tightness. He didn’t miss any starts due to that, although he has posted a 5.17 ERA in three starts since then.

Carrasco faced the Cubs a couple of times in 2020 when he was with Cleveland, but most of those guys are not on the team anymore. No current Cub has faced him more than eight times.

So, ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

