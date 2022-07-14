 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cub Tracks’ bird words

The latest installment of our long-running series of #Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news articles. Everybody’s talkin’ about the Birds.

By Duane Pesice
Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball and attempt to distill the zeitgeist into a potent potable. So frequently is the sarcasm applied that the pillars of society refer to this as an ironic column. Please enjoy immoderately.

I’d much rather see Patrick Wisdom in the Home Run Derby than Albert Pujols. Pujols shouldn’t count against the roster, he should just be grandfathered in if he has to stay. PWizzy has a stroke made for that contest.

Newly-minted papa, the man of Steele, took the hill against the Baltimore Orioles. The results weren’t exactly what he expected and the O’s put up a crooked number to start out. Steele didn’t exactly pitch badly but it didn’t work out. He is learning to channel his inner Jon Lester and gut it out effectively.

For contrast, 29-year-old virtual unknown Spenser Watkins stymied the Cubs, who wished he had joined the coaching ranks and insisted on swinging ceremonial cigars at his offerings. Christopher Morel lit his on fire and that worked for a triple and a run.

That three runs in the first seemed like thirty. They played like thirty, too. And that wasn’t the end of the scoring. Hopefully things work better against the Mets. It’s a long stretch in a long year.

Food for Thought:

