Cub Tracks’ bird words

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball and attempt to distill the zeitgeist into a potent potable. So frequently is the sarcasm applied that the pillars of society refer to this as an ironic column. Please enjoy immoderately.

I’d much rather see Patrick Wisdom in the Home Run Derby than Albert Pujols. Pujols shouldn’t count against the roster, he should just be grandfathered in if he has to stay. PWizzy has a stroke made for that contest.

Newly-minted papa, the man of Steele, took the hill against the Baltimore Orioles. The results weren’t exactly what he expected and the O’s put up a crooked number to start out. Steele didn’t exactly pitch badly but it didn’t work out. He is learning to channel his inner Jon Lester and gut it out effectively.

Justin Steele giving us the ole ‘Lester grind it out without his best stuff’ type outing tonight. — Cody Delmendo (@Cody_CHGO) July 14, 2022

For contrast, 29-year-old virtual unknown Spenser Watkins stymied the Cubs, who wished he had joined the coaching ranks and insisted on swinging ceremonial cigars at his offerings. Christopher Morel lit his on fire and that worked for a triple and a run.

Christopher Morel blisters a triple to right then scores the first #Cubs run of the ballgame on an Ortega sac fly.@Cubs #GoCubsGo @Christo66021711 pic.twitter.com/gT8SCNaQKR — Billy Krumb (@ClubhouseCancer) July 14, 2022

That three runs in the first seemed like thirty. They played like thirty, too. And that wasn’t the end of the scoring. Hopefully things work better against the Mets. It’s a long stretch in a long year.

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

Congratulations to Justin and Libby on their new addition!



Welcome, Beau! https://t.co/hc0xe4tLV1 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 13, 2022

The 2022 @NHLBlackhawks draft class does Wrigley Field! pic.twitter.com/XzMdZhqM8y — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 13, 2022

An All-Star move!



Ian Happ gave away batting gloves to Cubs Jr. All-Stars at their summer camp in Gallagher Way this morning. pic.twitter.com/vjK8dD60ZF — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 13, 2022

Wind blowing in on a 73 degree night at Wrigley Field. pic.twitter.com/FZpReUMRri — Sara Sanchez (@BCB_Sara) July 13, 2022

Ross on Steele this year:



"He's got the [four-seamer] that carries up, away to righties. That got to be a little bit non-competitive. I saw him adjust to pitching in more and pounding in, cutting the ball in there."



Here are 4-seamers to RHH April/May (Pic 1) and since June. pic.twitter.com/X3UQmtY2Bx — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) July 14, 2022

Food for Thought:

This could be a game changer. https://t.co/zvJ2mSEbRf — Futurism (@futurism) July 13, 2022

In late 2019, light reached the Earth from the destruction of a star. The star's end came about from a close encounter with a supermassive black hole, and it's the first time astronomers have been able to witness an event like this so clearly.https://t.co/QMhb2mG1bQ — IFLScience (@IFLScience) July 13, 2022

This “highlights how much biodiversity still exists that we haven’t fully discovered.” https://t.co/kOBpINxqFA — Science News (@ScienceNews) July 13, 2022

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Feel free to discuss in a civil fashion. If you have any question as to what kind of discourse is allowed, here are the site guidelines. Thanks for reading!