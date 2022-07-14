Cubs roster move: Frank Schwindel activated, Andrelton Simmons to injured list

The Cubs made another roster adjustment today:

Frank Schwindel activated from the IL.



Andrelton Simmons has been placed on the IL with a right shoulder strain. #Cubs — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) July 14, 2022

Frank Schwindel is batting .237/.282/.386 with six home runs in 62 games and 228 at-bats this year, a far cry from his outstanding two months with the team in 2021. He's not in tonight's starting lineup.

As for Andrelton Simmons, he hasn't been right since he was signed as a free agent in March. You can tell his shoulder still has the issues that forced a delayed start to his 2022 season. It shows when he throws and bats, and he's hitting just .173/.244/.187 in 85 plate appearances.

