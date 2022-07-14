The Cubs released pitcher Robert Gsellman today.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs got gored by the Buffalo Bison (Blue Jays), 5-4 in 11 innings.

Caleb Kilian had some control issues tonight. He lasted only three innings, allowing two runs on three hits. But Kilian walked five while striking out six.

Brandon Liebrandt threw three scoreless innings and Ben Leeper pitched two innings without allowing a run before Michael Rucker got called upon for a save. Rucker blew the save when the tying run scored on catcher’s interference—catcher Tyler Payne touched the ball with his mask. Rucker allowed one unearned run on two hits over one inning. He struck out one and walked no one.

After Brenden Little kept the Bison from scoring in the tenth inning, he took the loss when he gave up two runs in the eleventh. The final line on Little was two runs, one earned, on three hits over two innings. Little struck out one and walked no one.

Left fielder Jackson Frazier hit a solo home run in the fifth inning, his fifth home run of the season. Frazier was 1 for 4.

Shortstop Dixon Machado was 3 for 6 with a double. He had an RBI single in the eleventh inning to get the I-Cubs to within a run.

Third baseman Levi Jordan went 2 for 6 with a double and a triple. Jordan also stole a base. He scored one run.

Catcher Tyler Payne was 2 for 4 with a double and a walk. He scored once.

Center fielder Zach Davis went 2 for 4 with an RBI double.

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies shelled the Biloxi Shuckers (Brewers), 7-3.

Starter Ryan Jensen allowed just one run on six hits over 3.2 innings. He struck out four and walked one.

Dalton Stambaugh claimed the win in relief as the Smokies stormed back in the middle innings. Stambaugh did allow two runs on three hits over 2.2 innings. He walked two and struck out three.

Jeremiah Estrada took it the rest of the way for his first Double-A save. Estrada gave up just one hit and no runs over 2.2 innings. He struck out two and walked no one.

Third baseman Chase Strumpf hit a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth inning, his 15th of the season. Strumpf went 2 for 4 with a double and the home run. He had two total RBI.

Two batters later in the fourth, center fielder Alexander Canario connected for a solo home run as well. It was Canario’s 21st home run, his 14 with the Smokies and his third in the past three days. Canario was 2 for 3 with a double, a walk and a stolen base. He scored twice.

The third and final Smokies home run of the night was another solo home run, this one by shortstop Luis Vazquez in the sixth inning. Vazquez now has six home runs this year. He scored twice.

Second baseman Jake Slaughter was 3 for 4. He scored one run and had one RBI.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs downed the Peoria Chiefs (Cardinals), 5-1. The win was South Bend’s fourth-straight.

DJ Herz got the win today after he allowed just one hit over five innings. Unfortunately, that one hit was a solo home run, so he also gave up one earned run. Herz struck out six and walked two.

Shortstop Fabian Pertuz went 2 for 4. He drove in two runs and had one run scored.

Left fielder Yohendrick Pinango went 2 for 4 and scored once.

Catcher Pablo Aliendo was 2 for 4 with two RBI.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans sawed off the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (Astros), 11-4.

After bad outings the last two times out, Pelicans starter Richard Gallardo was terrific this evening, giving up just one run on four hits over five innings. The one run was a solo home run. Gallardo struck out a career-high 13 in this game—his previous personal best was seven. Gallardo did not issue a walk as he got his fifth win.

First baseman Matt Warkentin was 2 for 4 with three RBI. He scored one time.

Third baseman James Triantos went 2 for 5 with a double. He scored once.

Shortstop Josue Huma was 2 for 4 with a walk and a steal. He scored two runs and drove in one.

Left fielder Ezequiel Pagan was 2 for 5. He scored twice and had one RBI.

Highlights:

ACL Cubs

Lost to Brewers Gold, 3-0.