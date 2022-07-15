Cubs, Mets postponed; split doubleheader Saturday

It’s supposed to rain all day in Chicago Friday and so, today’s 1:20 p.m. CT game between the Chicago Cubs and New York Mets at Wrigley Field has been postponed due to that inclement weather.

The makeup game is scheduled for tomorrow, July 16, at 7:05 p.m. CT, as the second game of a split doubleheader, following the originally scheduled 1:20 p.m. CT game. Gates for the make-up game will open approximately 60 minutes before first pitch.

The Cubs remind everyone that separate tickets are required for each game on Saturday and everyone must exit the ballpark after the completion of the first game. Mobile tickets via the MLB Ballpark app will automatically update with the makeup game information and so no ticket exchange is necessary.

At this time no word on who will start each game. We’ll keep you posted here at BCB.