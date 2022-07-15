Cubs, Giants will be on ESPN Sunday Night Baseball July 31

The Cubs will be visiting San Francisco to face the Giants in a four-game series at the end of July, beginning Thursday evening, July 28.

The last game of that series, Sunday, July 31, will be ESPN’s featured Sunday Night Baseball game and begin at 6:08 p.m. CT. That’ll make for some interesting early-game shadows at Oracle Park, given a 4:08 p.m. PT local starting time in San Francisco. The original game time was 3:05 p.m. CT (1:05 p.m. PT).

This will be the Cubs’ third appearance on Sunday Night Baseball this year. They had ESPN dates May 8 against the Dodgers at Wrigley Field (lost 7-1) and June 5 against the Cardinals, also at Wrigley (lost 5-3 in 11 innings).

This year’s trade deadline comes up two days after that Cubs/Giants game, August 2. If Willson Contreras is still with the Cubs when that game is played in San Francisco July 31, you can bet the broadcast will be filled with trade chatter.

This seems like a good opportunity to note that another game in that Cubs/Giants series, Friday, July 29, will be televised on Apple TV+ at 9:15 p.m. CT.