Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: July 15

Pitchers Jordan Wicks and DJ Herz were both promoted to Double-A Tennessee.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs hunted down the Buffalo Bison (Blue Jays), 3-1.

Matt Dermody, who I guess I’m obligated to mention is a Des Moines-area native, got the win with five strong innings, allowing just one run on five hits. He walked no one and struck out four.

Erich Uelmen allowed a one-out single in the ninth, but no other baserunners in his one inning of work to get the save. Uelmen struck out two.

Center fielder Greg Deichmann drove in all three I-Cubs runs with a three-run home run in the fourth inning. It was Deichmann’s seventh home run of the season. Deichmann also doubled in a 2 for 3 evening.

Left fielder Darius Hill was 2 for 4 with a double.

Jared Young was 2 for 4 and scored on Deichmann’s homer.

Here’s Deichmann’s home run.

Greg Deichmann puts us on top with this three-run shot! pic.twitter.com/1SJ8ZtDYKu — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) July 16, 2022

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies were extinguished by the Biloxi Shuckers (Brewers), 5-3.

Peyton Remy started and got the loss. Remy allowed all five runs on seven hits over six innings. One of the five runs was unearned. Remy waked two and struck out two.

First baseman Matt Mervis hit a two-run home in the bottom of the first inning. It was Mervis’ 21st home run this year and 14th in Double-A. Mervis went 1 for 3 with a walk.

Mervis’ home run.

Mervis with a 2 run shot to put the Smokies on the board! Smokies trail 3-2 in the bottom of the first. @mmervis12 pic.twitter.com/ywRgOTFwkx — Tennessee Smokies (@smokiesbaseball) July 15, 2022

He was 0 for 3 with a walk at the plate, but Alexander Canario contributed with this play on defense.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs were outranked by the Peoria Chiefs (Cardinals), 5-3.

Manuel Espinoza pitched the first four innings and surrendered just one run on two hits. He did walk five batters, however, while striking out just two.

Jarod Wright threw the other four innings and took the loss. Wright gave up four runs on five hits. He struck out three, walked three and hit one batter.

The Cubs took an early lead when left fielder Yohendrick Pinango hit a two-run home run in the top of the first inning, Pinango was 2 for 4 and scored twice.

Shortstop Fabian Pertuz went 2 for 4 with one run scored.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans shut out the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (Astros), 2-0.

Tyler Santana pitched the first 5.1 innings and gave up just two hits, both singles. He struck out six, walked one and hit one batter.

The win went to Frankie Scalzo Jr., who kept the Woodpeckers from getting a hit through the next 2.2 innings. Scalzo struck out five and walked one.

Angel Hernandez pitched the ninth inning and got the save. He allowed a lead-off single in the ninth who then went to second on a wild pitch. But he retired the next three batters in order, one by a strikeout.

Both Pelicans runs came in the sixth inning. Center fielder Kevin Alcantara singled home third baseman James Triantos. Then left fielder Ezequiel Pagan doubled home Alcantara.

Triantos went 2 for 4. Alcantara and Pagan both went 1 for 3.

Highlights:

ACL Cubs

Are leading the Reds, 5-0 in the eighth inning.

Catcher Moises Ballesteros hit his sixth home run of the year in this game. He was 1 for 3.