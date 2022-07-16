Chicago Cubs vs. New York Mets Game 1 preview, Saturday 7/16, 1:20 CT

SITE NOTE: As is my practice for split doubleheaders, there won’t be a separate recap for Game 1 after it ends. A preview for Game 2 will post shortly before that game starts, around 5:30 p.m. CT. A full recap of both games will post here Sunday morning at 8 a.m. CT.

Today's roster moves: Here

Saturday notes...

STREAKING: Nico Hoerner, seven-game hitting streak: 10-for-28 (.357), three doubles, a home run, only two strikeouts.

Nico Hoerner, seven-game hitting streak: 10-for-28 (.357), three doubles, a home run, only two strikeouts. SEIYA!: Seiya Suzuki, since returning from the injured list: 10 games, .333/.371/.546 (11-for-33) with a double and two home runs. He’s reached base safely in nine of the 10 games.

Seiya Suzuki, since returning from the injured list: 10 games, .333/.371/.546 (11-for-33) with a double and two home runs. He’s reached base safely in nine of the 10 games. HAPP-ENINGS: Ian Happ, 40 games since June 1: .311/.386/.503 (47-for-151) with 15 doubles, a triple and four home runs.

Ian Happ, 40 games since June 1: .311/.386/.503 (47-for-151) with 15 doubles, a triple and four home runs. LOOKING AHEAD: The 2022 MLB Draft will take place July 17-19, with rounds 1 and 2 tomorrow, Sunday, July 17, rounds 3-10 on Monday, July 18 and rounds 11-20 on Tuesday, July 19. The Cubs will make the seventh overall pick in the first round and 47th overall in round 2.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Mets lineup:

Marcus Stroman, RHP vs. Taijuan Walker, RHP

Marcus Stroman threw very well in a four-inning outing against the Dodgers last weekend in his first start since missing time with shoulder fatigue. He threw 59 pitches and hopefully he can be stretched out to 75-80 this afternoon.

It’s his first start against his former team since he left the Mets for the Cubs via free agency and thus the first time he’s faced the Mets since 2018 when he was with the Blue Jays. Thus most current Mets have not faced him. Francisco Lindor is 6-for-20 (.300) against Stroman.

Taijuan Walker is a pitcher the Cubs showed some interest in a couple of springs ago, but he signed with the Mariners instead. Now, as a Met, he’s headed for the best year of his career, and over his last 10 starts: 2.30 ERA, 1.053 WHIP, only two home runs in 62⅔ innings.

He made two starts against the Cubs last year, again, most of those guys are gone now. The only current Cub who has more than a handful of PA against him is Yan Gomes (3-for-11).

He’s got a good variety of pitches (see below) and this will not be an easy task for Cubs hitters.

