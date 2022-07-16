Chicago Cubs vs. New York Mets Game 2 preview, Saturday 7/16, 7:05 CT

Sigh. Eight losses in a row. Perhaps the night game will be better. Full recap tomorrow at 8 a.m. CT.

Here’s all the info you’ll need for today’s second game.

Cubs lineup:

The Mets lineup was not available at posting time. Please check the BCB Twitter feed for the Mets lineup.

Drew Smyly, LHP vs. Max Scherzer, RHP

Drew Smyly had a rough outing against the Dodgers in his return from the injured list last weekend, making it just one batter into the third inning.

This does not portend well against a pretty good Mets offense. The Mets do hit slightly worse vs. LHP than RHP, so... there’s that, anyway.

Current Mets are hitting .322 (28-for-87) against him with six home runs, three by Eduardo Escobar.

Good luck, Drew.

Max Scherzer missed about six weeks with an oblique strain and picked up where he left off, allowing just one run in 13 innings in starts vs. the Reds and Braves this month.

He allowed two runs in five innings to the Cubs May 19, 2021, but again, most of those guys are not on the Cubs anymore.

Current Cubs are a small sample size 12-for-42 (.286) against Scherzer with 16 strikeouts.

Good luck, Cubs.

Please visit our SB Nation Mets site Amazin’ Avenue. If you do go there to interact with Mets fans, please be respectful, abide by their individual site rules and serve as a good representation of Cub fans in general and BCB in particular.

Discuss amongst yourselves.