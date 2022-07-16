 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

First pitch thread: Cubs vs. Mets Game 2, Saturday 7/16, 7:05 CT

By Al Yellon
/ new
Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

Go get ‘em, Drew.

In This Stream

Cubs vs. Mets Saturday 7/16 doubleheader game threads

View all 5 stories

More From Bleed Cubbie Blue

Loading comments...