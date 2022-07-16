 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cub Tracks takes two and tangoes

The latest installment of our long-running series of #Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news articles. This one has some slick moves on the floor.

By Duane Pesice
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball and attempt to distill the zeitgeist into a potent potable. Please enjoy immoderately.

I can’t stand the Home Run Derby, and won’t be watching. But Patrick Wisdom should be in it. Pujols Schmujols.

Cubs and Mets play two today. Ronnie would be beside himself with fiendish glee. I share the Met disdain. I will never not. I entertain similar feelings about the Padres and Marlins. Those feelings cannot be assuaged.

And it makes things worse when those teams casually flick the Cubbies aside like a stray booger, like the Mutts did the other night. I still watch, because Tom Lehrer and I have this dance we do, but that’s a waste of good suffering.

The Cubs are tied for last in the NL Central with the Cincinnati Reds.

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

Food for Thought:

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Feel free to discuss in a civil fashion. If you have any question as to what kind of discourse is allowed, here are the site guidelines. Thanks for reading!

Next Up In Cub Tracks

Loading comments...