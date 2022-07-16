Cub Tracks takes two and tangoes

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball and attempt to distill the zeitgeist into a potent potable. Please enjoy immoderately.

I can’t stand the Home Run Derby, and won’t be watching. But Patrick Wisdom should be in it. Pujols Schmujols.

Cubs and Mets play two today. Ronnie would be beside himself with fiendish glee. I share the Met disdain. I will never not. I entertain similar feelings about the Padres and Marlins. Those feelings cannot be assuaged.

And it makes things worse when those teams casually flick the Cubbies aside like a stray booger, like the Mutts did the other night. I still watch, because Tom Lehrer and I have this dance we do, but that’s a waste of good suffering.

The Cubs are tied for last in the NL Central with the Cincinnati Reds.

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

Pete Crow-Armstrong is headed home for the Futures Game in LA



PCA was raised there as a #Cubs fan, rooting on his favorite player Javy Baez - who he was traded for



"I definitely credit a lot of the energy & excitement you see from me on the field to him"https://t.co/Y38NTUlU7M — WGN TV News (@WGNNews) July 15, 2022

Food for Thought:

Excavations have begun on the ancient monument and already it has been found to extend further underground than anyone knew.https://t.co/OhAowK5ouW — IFLScience (@IFLScience) July 15, 2022

Compared with other fast radio bursts, “this is a different animal.” https://t.co/7HCHxzsNF3 — Science News (@ScienceNews) July 15, 2022

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Feel free to discuss in a civil fashion. If you have any question as to what kind of discourse is allowed, here are the site guidelines. Thanks for reading!