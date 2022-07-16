Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: July 16

Futures Game

The American League beat the National League, 6-4.

Pete Crow-Armstrong entered the game in the fourth inning and went 1 for 2 with an opposite field double in the seventh inning off of Wilmer Flores. No, not the guy who plays for the Giants. It’s his younger brother with the same name who is a pitcher in the Tigers organization. Crow-Armstrong also scored a run in the seventh.

Crow-Armstrong was also mic’d up for an inning of the telecast.

Here’s PCA’s double:

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs were trampled by the Buffalo Bison (Blue Jays) 6-5.

Starting pitcher Javier Assad went four innings and allowed two runs on five hits. He walked two and struck out two.

The loss went to Bryan Hudson, who relieved Assad to start the fifth inning and allowed three runs in the sixth inning. The final line on Hudson was three runs on three hits, including a two-run home run, over 1.2 innings. Hudson walked three and struck out four.

First baseman Nelson Maldonado went 2 for 4 with a two-run double in the fourth inning.

DH Narciso Crook went 1 for 3 with an RBI double and a walk. He scored twice.

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies barbecued the Biloxi Shuckers (Brewers), 4-3.

Walker Powell was outstanding in picking up the win, throwing five scoreless innings and giving up just one hit. He struck out two and walked one.

Danis Correa pitched the ninth inning and got the save. He did give up one unearned run on no hits and a walk. (And also two wild pitches) Correa struck out one batter.

Right fielder Alexander Canario connected for a two-run home run in the sixth inning. Canario now has 22 home runs this season and 15 with the Smokies. Canario went 2 for 3 with a walk.

DH Andy Weber went 2 for 4. He scored on Canario’s home run.

The Smokies took a 2-0 lead in the third inning on a two-run double by first baseman Matt Mervis. Mervis went 1 for 4.

Here’s Mervis’s double.

THE RBI MACHINE! A double by Matt Mervis makes it 2-0 Smokies in the bottom of the 3rd! @mmervis12 pic.twitter.com/TMk1jigHc1 — Tennessee Smokies (@smokiesbaseball) July 17, 2022

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs were caged by the Peoria Chiefs (Cardinals), 3-2.

Starter Daniel Palencia did not allow a run over 3.1 innings. He gave up one hit. Palencia walked two and struck out four.

All three Chiefs runs came in the fifth inning off of Gabriel Jaramillo, who took the loss. Jaramillo’s final line was three runs on four hits over 1.2 innings. Jaramillo struck out one and walked no one.

South Bend only had four hits in this game, but two of them were solo home runs. Center fielder Jordan Nwogu hit his fifth home run of the year in the fourth inning. Nwogu went 1 for 4.

In the seventh inning, shortstop Fabian Pertuz blasted his fifth home run of the year as well. Pertuz was also 1 for 4.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelican stuffed the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (Astros), 7-2.

Starter Porter Hodge just mowed down the Woodpeckers tonight. Hodge struck out ten Fayetteville batters in just four innings. His final line was no runs and two hits over four innings. Hodge walked two.

The win went to Yovanny Cabrera because Hodge didn’t go five innings. Cabrera allowed just one hit over 2.2 innings, but it was a solo home run so he allowed one run as well. Cabrera walked one and struck out one.

Chase Watkins picked up his first professional save. Watkins faced four batters and retired all of them. He struck out four of them.

Pelicans pitchers struck out 19 batters in this game.

Second baseman Juan Mora was the player of the game with three RBI—a two-run double and an RBI groundout. Mora went 2 for 4 with two doubles and a walk. He scored twice.

Shortstop Kevin Made went 2 for 5. He scored one run and had one RBI.

First baseman Matt Warkentin was 2 for 4 and scored one run.

Highlights:

ACL Cubs

Lost to the Athletics, 7-5.

Miguel Amaya hit a home run in this game.