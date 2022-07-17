Chicago Cubs vs. New York Mets preview, Sunday 7/17, 1:20 CT

Today's roster moves:

Cubs moves:



• RHP Erich Uelmen selected from Triple-A Iowa. Fourth-round pick by Cubs in 2017. Has 2.79 ERA with 52 K/23 BB in 42 ip (28 games) this year for I-Cubs.

• LHP Daniel Norris DFA’d, RHP Anderson Espinoza (27th man on Saturday) optioned to Triple-A. — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) July 17, 2022

Sunday notes...

IT HAD BEEN A WHILE: Saturday, the Cubs played extra innings in both games of a doubleheader for the first time since June 13, 1986 vs. the Cardinals. The Cubs split that twin bill. (H/T: Ed Hartig)

HE KNEW HOW TO HIT HIS FORMER TEAMMATE: Yan Gomes had two hits off Max Scherzer in Saturday's second game and is 5-for-10 (.500) with four RBI lifetime vs. Scherzer. Gomes caught Scherzer 25 times when the pair were teammates with the Nationals.

LOTS OF PITCHING: Scott Effross pitched in both games of Saturday's doubleheader and has now appeared 43 times in 2022, tied for the most in MLB.

SEIYA: Seiya Suzuki had three hits in Game 2, tying his career high. He is on a five-game hitting streak in which he is batting .381 (8-for-21).

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Here is today's #Cubs starting lineup at Wrigley Field. pic.twitter.com/2ZqhkSCERZ — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 17, 2022

Mets lineup:

Adrian Sampson, RHP vs. David Peterson, LHP

Adrian Sampson has done a good job of keeping the Cubs in games, even when he’s struggled early.

He has never faced the Mets. Current Mets players are a very small sample size 7-for-22 against him with two home runs (both by Mark Canha).

David Peterson doesn’t get the attention some of the higher-paid guys on the Mets staff do, but he has put together a solid season, though his July has been a bit shaky: 4.80 ERA, four home runs in 15 innings.

He faced the Cubs twice last year, both games before the selloff, so most current Cubs have not faced him. No current Cub has more than five PA against Peterson.

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. Here’s a list of providers currently carrying Marquee.

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.

MLB.com Gameday

Baseball-reference.com game preview

