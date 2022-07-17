 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cub Tracks’ uphill both ways

By Duane Pesice
Photo by Chase Agnello-Dean/Getty Images

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball and attempt to distill the zeitgeist into a potent potable. Please enjoy immoderately.

The Cubs played two Saturday, in the park. Can you dig it? The first game was a competitive affair but the RISP gods still hate the Cubs, who are worse than random chance would have it. That takes real effort. 2-1 Mets in 11, and the losing streak extended to eight games. David Ross didn’t last the game, as he was bounced in the third after arguing balls and strikes. Ramon DeJesus had a bad day at the office.

The second game was a nailbiter as well. The Cubs got to Max Scherzer for a couple of runs and Drew Smyly only surrendered one, with Rafael Ortega responsible for one. Ian Happ was ejected in the third inning, while David Ross was being interviewed (h/t Brett Taylor).

There were positives. Marcus Stroman threw well. The bullpen looked decent. Pretty soon we’ll know who will be on the team for the rest of the year, or at least who will be available for roster jenga.

But, in the end, it was two more one-run losses in a loss leader of a season. 3-11 in extra innings, 11-22 in one-run games. 100 losses seems very possible.

Sad times, Cub fans. They still play the blues in Chicago.

When the Cubs faced the Brewers in Milwaukee on the 4th of July, Brewers closer Josh Hader had a microscopic 1.05 ERA and a 1.71 FIP. The Cubs wound up scoring on Hader both times they faced him that series, and now less than two weeks later, his ERA is 4.50 and his FIP is 3.88. That much damage in just six appearances, the last two of which have been absolute implosions. And it all started with the Cubs touching him up, so clearly, they broke him. — Brett Taylor.

