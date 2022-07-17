Cub Tracks’ uphill both ways

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball and attempt to distill the zeitgeist into a potent potable. Please enjoy immoderately.

The Cubs played two Saturday, in the park. Can you dig it? The first game was a competitive affair but the RISP gods still hate the Cubs, who are worse than random chance would have it. That takes real effort. 2-1 Mets in 11, and the losing streak extended to eight games. David Ross didn’t last the game, as he was bounced in the third after arguing balls and strikes. Ramon DeJesus had a bad day at the office.

Buck Showalter is not happy with home plate umpire Ramon De Jesus. pic.twitter.com/QPlmTyiLqq — SNY (@SNYtv) July 16, 2022

The second game was a nailbiter as well. The Cubs got to Max Scherzer for a couple of runs and Drew Smyly only surrendered one, with Rafael Ortega responsible for one. Ian Happ was ejected in the third inning, while David Ross was being interviewed (h/t Brett Taylor).

"Ian Happ has been ejected and David Ross has ejected the headset."



Happ was thrown out while Ross was mid-interview with @BoogSciambi + @JimDeshaies on @WatchMarquee: pic.twitter.com/USPIwYD6kO — Tony Andracki (@TonyAndracki23) July 17, 2022

There were positives. Marcus Stroman threw well. The bullpen looked decent. Pretty soon we’ll know who will be on the team for the rest of the year, or at least who will be available for roster jenga.

Yan Gomes is 2-for-2 with 2 RBI off Max Scherzer. pic.twitter.com/iKH2aFH9ee — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) July 17, 2022

With Steven Brault's appearance here tonight, the Cubs have now used 30 pitchers this season. It's the 6th time in club history they have used at least that many arms in a season (also: 2021, 2019, 2018, 2013 and 2012).



It's Game 91. — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) July 17, 2022

But, in the end, it was two more one-run losses in a loss leader of a season. 3-11 in extra innings, 11-22 in one-run games. 100 losses seems very possible.

Sad times, Cub fans. They still play the blues in Chicago.

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

When the Cubs faced the Brewers in Milwaukee on the 4th of July, Brewers closer Josh Hader had a microscopic 1.05 ERA and a 1.71 FIP. The Cubs wound up scoring on Hader both times they faced him that series, and now less than two weeks later, his ERA is 4.50 and his FIP is 3.88. That much damage in just six appearances, the last two of which have been absolute implosions. And it all started with the Cubs touching him up, so clearly, they broke him. — Brett Taylor.

Cubs went 0-for-6 (4 K, 2 GO) with no runs scored in 10th/11th in Game 1. Now hitting .167/.250/.273 in extras (12 games) this year.



Ross: "You've got a 3-1 count, man at third, nobody out. We've got to get that run in. ... That's been our Achilles' heal." — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) July 16, 2022

Food for Thought:

Gopher burrows are full of roots. Does that mean they're farming the forest floor? https://t.co/ToOO09bsUT — Popular Science (@PopSci) July 16, 2022

The procedure is a step toward future clinical trials. https://t.co/YZA9CxiN7Z — Science News (@ScienceNews) July 15, 2022

Listen to the strange radio signals emanating from Venus. https://t.co/gdZcL7c7LW — Futurism (@futurism) July 16, 2022

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Feel free to discuss in a civil fashion. If you have any question as to what kind of discourse is allowed, here are the site guidelines. Thanks for reading!