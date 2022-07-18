Outside The Confines: All-Star Week is here

As we head into All-Star week, there are some events that have already been crossed off the ASG festivity schedule. The celebrity softball match is over, and I’m still not sure why they spent so much time promoting some guy named Bad Bunny when Bryan Cranston’s epic beard got so little screen time.
Speaking of Cranston, in what might be a first, the Breaking Bad actor was ejected from the softball game for scuffling with the umpire and throwing gum at him? While Oscar-winner JK Simmons restrained him. Anyway, this was brilliant, give him another Emmy.
Heisenberg goes crazy. pic.twitter.com/zTXJrwftGY— Tony Gonzalez (@DodgersWSBack4) July 17, 2022
The Futures Game is also over, and the MLB Draft kicked off on Sunday, and while I cannot take credit for them moving the draft to All-Star Week, it IS something I’ve been suggesting for literally years, so I’m going to secretly choose to believe they took my advice.
So what’s left on the agenda? Tonight we have the Home Run Derby to look forward to, and say what you will about the Derby, but last year it was easily the most fun part of the entire week of events. Then Tuesday it’s the big show, the 92nd annual All-Star Game. AL vs NL for absolutely no prize except pride and a car for the MVP.
What’s your favorite part of All-Star Week?
And now onto our regularly scheduled links!
- The Padres could really use Fernando Tatis Jr back, as Jay Jaffe looks at how things are going from bad to worse for San Diego.
- This feels important...
BREAKING: MLB agrees to $185 million settlement in class-action lawsuit minor leaguers brought called "Senne." In addition, MLB "will rescind any contractual prohibitions against the MLB Clubs paying minor league players wages" outside of regular season, per court filing.— Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) July 15, 2022
- Nick Selbe brings us every team’s first-round draft picks.
- Yes, Matt Holliday is jealous of his son Jackson’s impressive mane. (MLB)
- Jackon Holliday, who was the first overall draft selection, wasn’t the only legacy player to go in the first round as Druw Jones, son of Andruw Jones was selected second overall. (MLB)
- Speaking of fathers and sons, Zack Meisel spotlights four draftees and the fathers who got them to where they are now. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Highly touted draft picks don’t always make waves right out of the gate, just ask Spencer Torkelson, the former top pick of the Tigers, who is heading back to Triple-A to work on his swing. Story by Jason Beck.
- Albert Pujols reflects on the first half of his final season, and tells Katie Woo the second half is going to be better. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- The newly returned Chris Sale might be back on the bench after a line drive hit him on the pinky and he was forced to leave a game. Story by Jelani Scott.
- Sale isn’t the only one with damaged hands this weekend as Rays’ slugger Harold Ramirez broke his thumb in a game against the Orioles. (ESPN)
- Ben Clemens looks at Byron Buxton, Tim Anderson, and baseball’s need for speed.
- Juan Soto has turned down a mammoth $440 million dollar extension offer, reports Zach Koons (via Ken Rosenthal).
- With Soto available on the trade market, Andy McCullough hypothesizes about what 10 different teams could offer up to get him. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Everyone is already joking about the trade value...
Trade return for Juan Soto pic.twitter.com/zniLVnRMJs— Céspedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) July 16, 2022
- Further solidifying his future spot in Cooperstown, Justin Verlander just surpassed Bob Gibson to become the 12th highest pitcher on the all-time strikeouts list. (AP)
- Joe Davis had the unenviable job of taking over as the voice of the Dodgers after Vin Scully retired. Now he will take over from Joe Buck as the voice of the All-Star Game. Tyler Kepner looks at the new voice of baseball.
- Want to watch Yadier Molina get thrown out of a basketball game?
Well Yadier Molina got ejected from last night's basketball game in Puerto Rico. #STLCards https://t.co/hDwfGWM3ew— Luis Nolla/550 KTRS (@luisminolla17) July 17, 2022
And tomorrow will be a better day, Buster. Make it so.
