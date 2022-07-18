2022 MLB Draft: Day 2 open thread

Today is the second of three days of the MLB Draft. Teams will pick rounds three through 10 today and rounds 11 through 2020 tomorrow.

Unlike last night’s televised festivities, today’s rounds are conducted via conference call, starting at 1 p..m.. Central, and only shown via mlb.com. In previous years, they have had a studio show to offer some quick thoughts about the picks, but the picks are made very quickly. So there won’t be the interviews with the players and their families and that kind of stuff today. Each round will last 20 to 30 minutes.

The Cubs took two pitchers on the first day of the draft, RHP Cade Horton from Oklahoma and LHP Jackson Ferris from IMG Academy in Florida. You can read our BCB welcome article for more information.

The Cubs have the seventh pick in every round.

Some of the top players still on the board after two rounds:

RHP Brock Porter. St. Mary’s Prep (MI) (Probably unsignable at this point.)

RHP Jonathan Cannon. Georgia.

LHP Tristan Smith. Boiling Springs HS (SC).

C Malcolm Moore. McClatchy HS (CA).

RHP Jaden Noot. Sierra Canyon HS (CA).

OF Joe Lampe. Arizona State.

RHP Jake Madden. Northwest Florida JC.

LHP Bradley Loftin. DeSoto Central HS (MS).

RHP Henry Williams. Duke.

SS Cam Smith. Palm Beach Central HS (FL).

I can’t speak to how signable any of those players are, although the college players almost certainly are.

