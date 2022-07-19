2022 MLB All-Star Game preview, Tuesday 7/19: TV info, lineups, more

I’m going to do this a bit differently this year. Instead of a single game thread for the ASG, I’ve decided to post this preview mid-afternoon, so you can discuss tonight’s festivities ahead of time. Then, as we do for regular season Cubs games, a First Pitch Thread will post a few minutes before game time at 6:55 p.m. CT. That will serve as the only game thread for the actual game.

First pitch is officially scheduled for 7 p.m. CT, but you know how that goes, could be a few minutes later.

The game will be broadcast over the air on Fox-TV, so check your local listings for the Fox affiliate in your market. Dodgers broadcaster Joe Davis, who is the new Fox main baseball play-by-play voice, will call PBP with John Smoltz, Ken Rosenthal and Tom Verducci also contributing to the broadcast.

Fox’s pregame show will begin at 6 p.m. CT and feature Alex Rodriguez, Frank Thomas and David Ortiz joining host Kevin Burkhardt. There will also be an exclusive interview with Aaron Judge on this show.

The game will also be on Fox Deportes in Spanish, with Adrian Garcia Marquez and former MLB infielder Edgar Gonzalez alongside veteran MLB broadcasters Carlos Alvarez and Jaime Motta.

Here are rest of the particulars for tonight’s game. This ought to be interesting:

It's officially official: Should the All-Star Game be tied after nine innings, the game will be settled via a Home Run Derby. Each manager will select three batters to participate, and each batter will get three swings. The team with the highest total after the three rounds wins. — Anthony Castrovince (@castrovince) July 18, 2022

American League lineup:

National League lineup:

Clayton Kershaw, LHP vs. Shane McClanahan, LHP

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.

MLB.com Gameday

Again, there will be a First Pitch Thread posting at 6:55 p.m. CT (not on the front page) and I’ll create a StoryStream for both these threads that will be posted on the front page at that time. All of these will also be posted in the MLB Game Threads section (click on link).

Enjoy the game!

Poll Who will win the 2022 MLB All-Star Game? American League

National League vote view results 42% American League (15 votes)

57% National League (20 votes) 35 votes total Vote Now

SB Nation has partnered with DraftKings. Here are the betting odds for the All-Star Game with the American League as a 1.5 run favorite, with a moneyline of -105, and an over/under on total runs scored in the game at 7.5.