Cub Tracks’ work in progress

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball and attempt to distill the zeitgeist into a potent potable. Please enjoy immoderately.

Monday was an off-day for the Cubs. Patrick Wisdom was not in the Home Run Derby, which I didn’t watch. I rooted for Kyle Schwarber in absentia. Today’s edition had an early deadline, though, so even had I watched, I wouldn’t have the details.

The Cubs drafted more guys, though. And there was analysis of the previous guys, the Cubs first and second round picks, A Horton Who Hears and Ferris Bueller. I mean of course Cade McNown Horton and Jackson Ferris, who is destined to be a big wheel.

Forgive my little joke (you people had some good ones in the comments, too). It has been a trying day on the good planet Mercury, where the ‘feels like’ was in the low 130s Fahrenheit, a temperature that defies air conditioning, and the ac fan in my car gave up the ghost. Please read on. I promise chewy goodness. The more obsessed among you have probably read all of these things, but here they are in easily digestible form.

Nazier Mule, a two-way player who is likely to stay on the mound, was selected. Christopher Paciolla, a shortstop, was selected as well. Brandon Birdsell, another RHP, was also given the nod. Mark McGwire’s son Mason, another RHP, has a blue destiny. But wait! There’s more!

And Erich Uelmen is now a Chicago Cub, up from Iowa, where he had been dealing. That’s the end of the Daniel Norris story from our end.

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

“Steven’s had a little bit of a tough road and worked his way back,. He’s a guy in the offseason that was on the radar, a guy that’s had some big league success. Has been hurt a little bit, some things changed. I always love those starters that go to the bullpen, know how to get out both righties and lefties. They’ve been in every moment. The moment’s not going to speed up on them. I think he’s got real stuff.” — David Ross, on Stephen Brault.

WHATS GOOD WINDY CITY!❤️ @Cubs — Cade Horton (@cadehorton14) July 18, 2022

The #Cubs today selected eight players in rounds 3-10 of the #MLBDraft, seven pitchers and one position player. pic.twitter.com/imv0n21er4 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 18, 2022

Food for Thought:

A phenomenon known as the “spotlight effect” is the feeling that you’re the center of everybody’s attention, even in day-to-day life.https://t.co/adAANZjh8e — IFLScience (@IFLScience) July 18, 2022

The tardigrades in your back yard might one day teach humans to survive the high-radiation environment of outer space. https://t.co/GXaLzHwopJ — Science News (@ScienceNews) July 18, 2022

Events like these have never been observed on another world — until now. https://t.co/YK16z8bj67 — Futurism (@futurism) July 18, 2022

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Feel free to discuss in a civil fashion. If you have any question as to what kind of discourse is allowed, here are the site guidelines. Thanks for reading!