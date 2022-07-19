A look at the 2022 All-Star Game by the numbers

We are mere hours away from the first pitch of the 2022 Midsummer Classic and you know I am keeping my eyes on all things Contreras brothers. However, I’m also a bit of a numbers person so in addition to obsessively watching the MLB Red Carpet show for my favorites, I also decided to do a bit of a deep dive into the numbers behind tonight’s All Star Game to see how these two teams stack up. Who has the edge in pitching and hitting? Let’s dive into the numbers. For reference, I used this piece from the Sporting News for the most up-to-date rosters.
National League Hitters: 60.2 fWAR
This National League lineup is stacked top to bottom. While the American League has the overall fWAR leader in Aaron Judge, the NL has three of the top five players by fWAR in Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt and Manny Machado. Plus, while both teams took a bit of an fWAR hit with their legend player, the NL took less of a hit because Pujols has put up -0.3 fWAR this year compared to Miguel Cabrera’s -0.6. This is a lineup that can hit for power, steal some bags and do some damage. All told the NL’s hitters have been worth about 2.8 more fWAR during the first half than the AL’s sluggers.
You can take a look at all of the NL’s hitters and their key stats below.
NL hitters by fWAR
|Name
|Team
|G
|PA
|HR
|R
|RBI
|SB
|BB%
|K%
|ISO
|BABIP
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|wOBA
|xwOBA
|wRC+
|WAR
|Name
|Team
|G
|PA
|HR
|R
|RBI
|SB
|BB%
|K%
|ISO
|BABIP
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|wOBA
|xwOBA
|wRC+
|WAR
|Nolan Arenado
|STL
|88
|370
|18
|41
|59
|1
|8.9%
|13.0%
|.233
|.295
|.293
|.359
|.526
|.379
|.350
|149
|4.6
|Paul Goldschmidt
|STL
|90
|391
|20
|64
|70
|5
|12.0%
|21.2%
|.260
|.388
|.330
|.414
|.590
|.429
|.381
|184
|4.5
|Manny Machado
|SDP
|83
|353
|15
|56
|51
|7
|10.5%
|18.7%
|.210
|.342
|.303
|.377
|.513
|.380
|.363
|150
|4.4
|Dansby Swanson
|ATL
|94
|394
|15
|60
|53
|14
|7.6%
|26.1%
|.186
|.374
|.294
|.353
|.481
|.362
|.376
|132
|4.3
|Freddie Freeman
|LAD
|90
|406
|13
|60
|59
|7
|10.6%
|16.3%
|.208
|.361
|.321
|.397
|.530
|.395
|.433
|159
|4.2
|Trea Turner
|LAD
|90
|398
|14
|54
|68
|17
|6.8%
|19.3%
|.187
|.351
|.306
|.354
|.493
|.364
|.375
|138
|3.8
|Austin Riley
|ATL
|92
|400
|27
|55
|61
|2
|7.3%
|25.8%
|.290
|.325
|.285
|.348
|.575
|.392
|.406
|152
|3.6
|Mookie Betts
|LAD
|73
|335
|20
|63
|47
|6
|9.6%
|18.2%
|.258
|.269
|.265
|.340
|.523
|.371
|.362
|143
|3.3
|Jake Cronenworth
|SDP
|92
|412
|9
|59
|49
|1
|10.0%
|20.1%
|.153
|.287
|.241
|.335
|.394
|.322
|.320
|111
|2.8
|Juan Soto
|WSN
|91
|393
|20
|57
|43
|5
|20.1%
|13.7%
|.247
|.244
|.250
|.405
|.497
|.391
|.431
|152
|2.6
|Willson Contreras
|CHC
|78
|339
|13
|48
|35
|3
|10.3%
|22.1%
|.201
|.300
|.253
|.366
|.455
|.362
|.384
|133
|2.4
|C.J. Cron
|COL
|90
|381
|21
|55
|69
|0
|6.3%
|26.2%
|.254
|.358
|.298
|.350
|.552
|.383
|.352
|135
|2.4
|Jeff McNeil
|NYM
|81
|309
|4
|38
|35
|2
|7.4%
|13.3%
|.118
|.339
|.300
|.362
|.418
|.344
|.317
|128
|2.4
|Ian Happ
|CHC
|90
|368
|9
|41
|42
|6
|11.4%
|21.5%
|.170
|.335
|.274
|.364
|.443
|.351
|.351
|126
|2.2
|Travis d'Arnaud
|ATL
|63
|258
|11
|36
|38
|0
|4.3%
|20.2%
|.199
|.292
|.261
|.310
|.461
|.335
|.324
|113
|2.1
|Pete Alonso
|NYM
|92
|395
|24
|50
|78
|2
|8.6%
|20.8%
|.253
|.272
|.265
|.339
|.517
|.360
|.372
|139
|2.0
|Kyle Schwarber
|PHI
|90
|391
|29
|62
|58
|4
|13.3%
|30.7%
|.295
|.218
|.208
|.317
|.503
|.351
|.404
|125
|1.9
|Starling Marte
|NYM
|77
|336
|9
|52
|41
|12
|5.1%
|17.9%
|.163
|.342
|.295
|.345
|.458
|.350
|.333
|133
|1.8
|Ronald Acuna Jr.
|ATL
|59
|270
|8
|38
|22
|20
|10.4%
|24.8%
|.148
|.335
|.265
|.363
|.413
|.343
|.395
|119
|1.5
|William Contreras
|ATL
|46
|174
|11
|22
|23
|2
|11.5%
|26.4%
|.273
|.299
|.260
|.345
|.532
|.377
|.373
|142
|1.3
|Garrett Cooper
|MIA
|81
|327
|7
|28
|40
|0
|8.0%
|25.4%
|.152
|.366
|.283
|.349
|.434
|.342
|.365
|124
|1.3
|Joc Pederson
|SFG
|79
|266
|17
|36
|43
|3
|9.4%
|21.4%
|.265
|.258
|.252
|.331
|.517
|.359
|.414
|135
|1.1
|Albert Pujols
|STL
|53
|173
|6
|17
|20
|1
|9.2%
|17.9%
|.161
|.224
|.215
|.301
|.376
|.296
|.339
|93
|-0.3
|60.2
National League pitcher: 28.5 fWAR
The National League also holds an edge in total fWAR for pitchers with the senior circuits pitchers having generated 28.5 fWAR compared to the AL’s 25.9 fWAR. Sandy Alcantara, Carlos Rodón and Max Fried have been three of the five most valuable pitchers in the first half by fWAR. In fact, only one AL pitcher is in the top five by fWAR, the Blue Jays’ Kevin Gausman, who didn’t make the All Star team for #reasons. Aaron Nola, who’s put up 3.5 fWAR so far this season, also didn’t make the team. Bonkers.
Hometown legend Clayton Kershaw will get the ball to start the game after a strong first half that saw him put up a minuscule 2.13 ERA and 2.47 FIP. You can see the pitchers who will follow him and their stats below:
NL Pitchers by fWAR
|Name
|Team
|W
|L
|SV
|G
|GS
|IP
|K/9
|BB/9
|HR/9
|BABIP
|LOB%
|GB%
|HR/FB
|ERA
|FIP
|xFIP
|WAR
|Name
|Team
|W
|L
|SV
|G
|GS
|IP
|K/9
|BB/9
|HR/9
|BABIP
|LOB%
|GB%
|HR/FB
|ERA
|FIP
|xFIP
|WAR
|Sandy Alcantara
|MIA
|9
|4
|0
|19
|19
|138.1
|8.00
|2.15
|0.39
|.241
|78.9%
|56.4%
|5.7%
|1.76
|2.72
|3.30
|4.0
|Carlos Rodon
|SFG
|8
|5
|0
|18
|18
|105.0
|11.23
|3.00
|0.34
|.307
|76.5%
|39.0%
|3.9%
|2.66
|2.14
|3.10
|3.8
|Max Fried
|ATL
|10
|3
|0
|19
|19
|119.1
|8.22
|1.66
|0.45
|.295
|77.3%
|49.7%
|6.1%
|2.64
|2.57
|3.15
|3.5
|Corbin Burnes
|MIL
|7
|4
|0
|18
|18
|113.2
|11.40
|2.30
|0.95
|.244
|84.6%
|43.3%
|12.1%
|2.14
|2.90
|2.82
|2.9
|Joe Musgrove
|SDP
|8
|2
|0
|16
|16
|104.0
|8.83
|1.99
|0.78
|.254
|79.2%
|45.9%
|9.8%
|2.42
|3.08
|3.27
|2.6
|Clayton Kershaw
|LAD
|7
|2
|0
|12
|12
|71.2
|9.42
|1.51
|0.63
|.264
|81.4%
|50.3%
|7.7%
|2.13
|2.47
|2.91
|2.2
|Luis Castillo
|CIN
|3
|4
|0
|13
|13
|78.0
|9.46
|3.12
|0.58
|.256
|75.3%
|48.5%
|7.7%
|2.77
|3.04
|3.44
|2.1
|Ryan Helsley
|STL
|5
|1
|8
|31
|0
|39.0
|13.15
|2.77
|0.23
|.183
|85.4%
|38.0%
|2.9%
|0.69
|1.45
|2.45
|1.8
|Tony Gonsolin
|LAD
|11
|0
|0
|17
|17
|93.2
|8.26
|2.31
|0.86
|.197
|86.5%
|42.1%
|9.1%
|2.02
|3.39
|3.71
|1.7
|Edwin Diaz
|NYM
|2
|1
|20
|38
|0
|37.1
|18.08
|2.89
|0.72
|.407
|91.7%
|43.9%
|17.6%
|1.69
|1.18
|0.82
|1.7
|David Bednar
|PIT
|3
|3
|16
|37
|0
|43.2
|11.75
|2.68
|0.82
|.297
|75.5%
|31.7%
|8.9%
|2.89
|2.65
|3.00
|1.1
|Joe Mantiply
|ARI
|1
|2
|2
|39
|0
|36.2
|9.33
|0.49
|0.74
|.306
|85.8%
|57.6%
|13.0%
|2.21
|2.51
|2.38
|0.8
|Josh Hader
|MIL
|0
|4
|27
|33
|0
|30.0
|15.60
|3.30
|2.10
|.296
|79.4%
|26.2%
|20.6%
|4.50
|3.88
|2.53
|0.3
American League pitchers: 25.9 fWAR
Don’t let the fact that they are trailing the senior circuit in total fWAR fool you. The AL has some fierce arms to toe the rubber in LA tonight, including sophomore sensation Shane McClanahan who Cubs fans saw with his impressive 11.95 K/9 at Wrigley Field earlier this season. McClanahan will be joined by two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani, Alek Manoah and a resurgent Justin Verlander, among others. You can see the entire AL rotation and their select stats below:
AL pitchers by fWAR
|Name
|Team
|W
|L
|SV
|G
|GS
|IP
|K/9
|BB/9
|HR/9
|BABIP
|LOB%
|GB%
|HR/FB
|ERA
|FIP
|xFIP
|WAR
|Name
|Team
|W
|L
|SV
|G
|GS
|IP
|K/9
|BB/9
|HR/9
|BABIP
|LOB%
|GB%
|HR/FB
|ERA
|FIP
|xFIP
|WAR
|Shane McClanahan
|TBR
|10
|3
|0
|18
|18
|110.2
|11.95
|1.55
|0.98
|.245
|87.3%
|50.6%
|16.2%
|1.71
|2.41
|1.99
|3.2
|Shohei Ohtani
|LAA
|9
|4
|0
|15
|15
|87.0
|12.72
|2.28
|0.83
|.290
|83.1%
|40.3%
|10.1%
|2.38
|2.27
|2.43
|2.9
|Justin Verlander
|HOU
|12
|3
|0
|17
|17
|109.1
|8.89
|1.56
|0.91
|.236
|81.6%
|39.1%
|9.6%
|1.89
|3.08
|3.33
|2.9
|Martin Perez
|TEX
|7
|2
|0
|18
|18
|111.0
|7.70
|2.43
|0.57
|.295
|77.7%
|51.9%
|6.7%
|2.68
|3.14
|3.71
|2.4
|Alek Manoah
|TOR
|10
|4
|0
|18
|18
|114.2
|8.08
|1.96
|0.78
|.244
|81.0%
|38.8%
|7.8%
|2.28
|3.34
|3.88
|2.3
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|8
|4
|0
|18
|18
|115.0
|7.98
|3.37
|0.47
|.260
|77.0%
|67.2%
|13.3%
|2.66
|3.32
|3.22
|2.2
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|9
|2
|0
|19
|19
|113.1
|11.67
|2.38
|1.35
|.254
|83.9%
|44.6%
|16.3%
|3.02
|3.29
|2.70
|2.2
|Nestor Cortes
|NYY
|7
|3
|0
|17
|17
|95.2
|9.31
|2.07
|1.22
|.250
|86.5%
|32.3%
|10.6%
|2.63
|3.56
|3.71
|1.8
|Paul Blackburn
|OAK
|6
|5
|0
|18
|18
|97.0
|7.14
|2.51
|0.84
|.282
|75.2%
|48.6%
|10.6%
|3.62
|3.66
|3.76
|1.4
|Clay Holmes
|NYY
|4
|1
|16
|41
|0
|41.1
|9.58
|1.96
|0.00
|.257
|82.9%
|82.7%
|0.0%
|1.31
|2.00
|2.32
|1.4
|Emmanuel Clase
|CLE
|2
|2
|19
|40
|0
|38.1
|9.63
|1.41
|0.47
|.219
|76.3%
|61.5%
|11.1%
|1.41
|2.12
|2.14
|1.2
|Jorge Lopez
|BAL
|4
|5
|17
|40
|0
|44.1
|10.35
|3.05
|0.61
|.219
|78.4%
|58.9%
|11.1%
|1.62
|2.98
|3.00
|1.0
|Jordan Romano
|TOR
|3
|2
|20
|35
|0
|34.0
|10.32
|3.71
|0.79
|.280
|78.8%
|39.3%
|9.1%
|2.65
|3.29
|3.59
|0.5
|Gregory Soto
|DET
|2
|4
|18
|33
|0
|31.1
|9.19
|4.31
|0.29
|.288
|75.1%
|45.7%
|3.1%
|2.59
|3.40
|4.50
|0.5
American League hitters: 57.4 fWAR
The NL may have an fWAR edge, but the AL has a lot of guys who can mash including MLB home run leader Aaron Judge. Judge has put up an absolutely eye popping 33 home runs through the Yankees first 89 games and while he won’t have a short porch to help him his Statcast numbers indicate he won’t need the help. They estimate he would have 34 home runs if he’d played all his games in Dodger Stadium. Judge will be joined by an impressive crew including Yordan Álvarez and his league leading 197 wRC+. That’s right, Álvarez has been 97 percent better than league average at driving in runs so far in 2022.
You can see all of the hitters in the starting lineup and on the bench for the AL below.
AL Hitters by WAR
|Name
|Team
|G
|PA
|HR
|R
|RBI
|SB
|BB%
|K%
|ISO
|BABIP
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|wOBA
|wRC+
|WAR
|Name
|Team
|G
|PA
|HR
|R
|RBI
|SB
|BB%
|K%
|ISO
|BABIP
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|wOBA
|wRC+
|WAR
|Aaron Judge
|NYY
|89
|389
|33
|74
|70
|8
|11.3%
|25.7%
|.334
|.301
|.284
|.364
|.618
|.410
|172
|4.7
|Rafael Devers
|BOS
|86
|377
|22
|62
|55
|2
|6.6%
|18.0%
|.277
|.352
|.324
|.379
|.601
|.415
|170
|4.6
|Jose Ramirez
|CLE
|87
|375
|19
|54
|75
|13
|10.7%
|9.9%
|.288
|.275
|.288
|.368
|.576
|.396
|161
|4.4
|Yordan Alvarez
|HOU
|75
|316
|26
|57
|60
|0
|13.6%
|18.0%
|.347
|.299
|.306
|.405
|.653
|.442
|197
|4.1
|Xander Bogaerts
|BOS
|89
|375
|7
|54
|37
|5
|9.6%
|19.5%
|.137
|.383
|.316
|.389
|.453
|.368
|137
|3.7
|Corey Seager
|TEX
|88
|389
|22
|48
|52
|3
|9.3%
|15.9%
|.228
|.244
|.251
|.324
|.480
|.341
|124
|3.1
|Julio Rodriguez
|SEA
|91
|380
|16
|53
|52
|21
|6.8%
|26.8%
|.202
|.345
|.275
|.337
|.477
|.351
|135
|2.9
|Byron Buxton
|MIN
|73
|304
|23
|50
|43
|2
|7.9%
|29.9%
|.315
|.225
|.216
|.293
|.531
|.351
|130
|2.9
|Alejandro Kirk
|TOR
|83
|306
|11
|45
|37
|0
|10.8%
|9.5%
|.172
|.319
|.315
|.395
|.487
|.384
|150
|2.9
|Kyle Tucker
|HOU
|85
|346
|18
|40
|62
|15
|12.4%
|16.2%
|.223
|.253
|.252
|.344
|.475
|.355
|135
|2.7
|Andres Gimenez
|CLE
|79
|284
|10
|33
|43
|7
|4.9%
|21.5%
|.182
|.353
|.296
|.357
|.478
|.362
|138
|2.5
|Jose Trevino
|NYY
|63
|184
|7
|23
|27
|2
|6.0%
|14.7%
|.164
|.261
|.251
|.299
|.415
|.311
|103
|2.5
|Ty France
|SEA
|79
|352
|11
|35
|49
|0
|6.0%
|14.8%
|.162
|.340
|.308
|.376
|.470
|.369
|148
|2.2
|George Springer
|TOR
|82
|353
|17
|53
|42
|9
|9.3%
|19.3%
|.224
|.264
|.250
|.330
|.474
|.347
|123
|2.2
|Tim Anderson
|CHW
|65
|291
|6
|44
|24
|11
|4.1%
|13.7%
|.106
|.346
|.310
|.351
|.416
|.337
|121
|2.1
|Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
|TOR
|92
|396
|20
|51
|57
|0
|9.6%
|17.4%
|.214
|.283
|.271
|.346
|.484
|.356
|130
|2
|Andrew Benintendi
|KCR
|87
|363
|3
|37
|37
|2
|10.2%
|14.0%
|.084
|.365
|.317
|.386
|.401
|.349
|127
|1.9
|Shohei Ohtani
|LAA
|89
|382
|19
|51
|56
|10
|11.5%
|23.8%
|.228
|.298
|.258
|.348
|.486
|.356
|133
|1.8
|Santiago Espinal
|TOR
|91
|353
|6
|33
|37
|5
|6.8%
|15.9%
|.120
|.308
|.271
|.320
|.391
|.311
|98
|1.7
|Giancarlo Stanton
|NYY
|76
|318
|24
|40
|61
|0
|11.0%
|27.0%
|.280
|.244
|.237
|.319
|.516
|.355
|134
|1.6
|J.D. Martinez
|BOS
|81
|356
|9
|51
|38
|0
|8.7%
|23.6%
|.179
|.382
|.302
|.368
|.481
|.368
|137
|1.5
|Miguel Cabrera
|DET
|79
|309
|3
|19
|34
|1
|5.2%
|23.9%
|.059
|.369
|.287
|.324
|.346
|.294
|90
|-0.6
The prognosticators claim the AL has a slight advantage here. The numbers indicate that while the AL has a lot of the league leaders, the NL might be the overall stronger squad. Either way, there should be a lot of stars on display tonight at Dodger Stadium for the All-Star Game.
