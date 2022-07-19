A look at the 2022 All-Star Game by the numbers

We are mere hours away from the first pitch of the 2022 Midsummer Classic and you know I am keeping my eyes on all things Contreras brothers. However, I’m also a bit of a numbers person so in addition to obsessively watching the MLB Red Carpet show for my favorites, I also decided to do a bit of a deep dive into the numbers behind tonight’s All Star Game to see how these two teams stack up. Who has the edge in pitching and hitting? Let’s dive into the numbers. For reference, I used this piece from the Sporting News for the most up-to-date rosters.

National League Hitters: 60.2 fWAR

This National League lineup is stacked top to bottom. While the American League has the overall fWAR leader in Aaron Judge, the NL has three of the top five players by fWAR in Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt and Manny Machado. Plus, while both teams took a bit of an fWAR hit with their legend player, the NL took less of a hit because Pujols has put up -0.3 fWAR this year compared to Miguel Cabrera’s -0.6. This is a lineup that can hit for power, steal some bags and do some damage. All told the NL’s hitters have been worth about 2.8 more fWAR during the first half than the AL’s sluggers.

You can take a look at all of the NL’s hitters and their key stats below.

NL hitters by fWAR Name Team G PA HR R RBI SB BB% K% ISO BABIP AVG OBP SLG wOBA xwOBA wRC+ WAR Name Team G PA HR R RBI SB BB% K% ISO BABIP AVG OBP SLG wOBA xwOBA wRC+ WAR Nolan Arenado STL 88 370 18 41 59 1 8.9% 13.0% .233 .295 .293 .359 .526 .379 .350 149 4.6 Paul Goldschmidt STL 90 391 20 64 70 5 12.0% 21.2% .260 .388 .330 .414 .590 .429 .381 184 4.5 Manny Machado SDP 83 353 15 56 51 7 10.5% 18.7% .210 .342 .303 .377 .513 .380 .363 150 4.4 Dansby Swanson ATL 94 394 15 60 53 14 7.6% 26.1% .186 .374 .294 .353 .481 .362 .376 132 4.3 Freddie Freeman LAD 90 406 13 60 59 7 10.6% 16.3% .208 .361 .321 .397 .530 .395 .433 159 4.2 Trea Turner LAD 90 398 14 54 68 17 6.8% 19.3% .187 .351 .306 .354 .493 .364 .375 138 3.8 Austin Riley ATL 92 400 27 55 61 2 7.3% 25.8% .290 .325 .285 .348 .575 .392 .406 152 3.6 Mookie Betts LAD 73 335 20 63 47 6 9.6% 18.2% .258 .269 .265 .340 .523 .371 .362 143 3.3 Jake Cronenworth SDP 92 412 9 59 49 1 10.0% 20.1% .153 .287 .241 .335 .394 .322 .320 111 2.8 Juan Soto WSN 91 393 20 57 43 5 20.1% 13.7% .247 .244 .250 .405 .497 .391 .431 152 2.6 Willson Contreras CHC 78 339 13 48 35 3 10.3% 22.1% .201 .300 .253 .366 .455 .362 .384 133 2.4 C.J. Cron COL 90 381 21 55 69 0 6.3% 26.2% .254 .358 .298 .350 .552 .383 .352 135 2.4 Jeff McNeil NYM 81 309 4 38 35 2 7.4% 13.3% .118 .339 .300 .362 .418 .344 .317 128 2.4 Ian Happ CHC 90 368 9 41 42 6 11.4% 21.5% .170 .335 .274 .364 .443 .351 .351 126 2.2 Travis d'Arnaud ATL 63 258 11 36 38 0 4.3% 20.2% .199 .292 .261 .310 .461 .335 .324 113 2.1 Pete Alonso NYM 92 395 24 50 78 2 8.6% 20.8% .253 .272 .265 .339 .517 .360 .372 139 2.0 Kyle Schwarber PHI 90 391 29 62 58 4 13.3% 30.7% .295 .218 .208 .317 .503 .351 .404 125 1.9 Starling Marte NYM 77 336 9 52 41 12 5.1% 17.9% .163 .342 .295 .345 .458 .350 .333 133 1.8 Ronald Acuna Jr. ATL 59 270 8 38 22 20 10.4% 24.8% .148 .335 .265 .363 .413 .343 .395 119 1.5 William Contreras ATL 46 174 11 22 23 2 11.5% 26.4% .273 .299 .260 .345 .532 .377 .373 142 1.3 Garrett Cooper MIA 81 327 7 28 40 0 8.0% 25.4% .152 .366 .283 .349 .434 .342 .365 124 1.3 Joc Pederson SFG 79 266 17 36 43 3 9.4% 21.4% .265 .258 .252 .331 .517 .359 .414 135 1.1 Albert Pujols STL 53 173 6 17 20 1 9.2% 17.9% .161 .224 .215 .301 .376 .296 .339 93 -0.3 60.2

National League pitcher: 28.5 fWAR

The National League also holds an edge in total fWAR for pitchers with the senior circuits pitchers having generated 28.5 fWAR compared to the AL’s 25.9 fWAR. Sandy Alcantara, Carlos Rodón and Max Fried have been three of the five most valuable pitchers in the first half by fWAR. In fact, only one AL pitcher is in the top five by fWAR, the Blue Jays’ Kevin Gausman, who didn’t make the All Star team for #reasons. Aaron Nola, who’s put up 3.5 fWAR so far this season, also didn’t make the team. Bonkers.

Hometown legend Clayton Kershaw will get the ball to start the game after a strong first half that saw him put up a minuscule 2.13 ERA and 2.47 FIP. You can see the pitchers who will follow him and their stats below:

NL Pitchers by fWAR Name Team W L SV G GS IP K/9 BB/9 HR/9 BABIP LOB% GB% HR/FB ERA FIP xFIP WAR Name Team W L SV G GS IP K/9 BB/9 HR/9 BABIP LOB% GB% HR/FB ERA FIP xFIP WAR Sandy Alcantara MIA 9 4 0 19 19 138.1 8.00 2.15 0.39 .241 78.9% 56.4% 5.7% 1.76 2.72 3.30 4.0 Carlos Rodon SFG 8 5 0 18 18 105.0 11.23 3.00 0.34 .307 76.5% 39.0% 3.9% 2.66 2.14 3.10 3.8 Max Fried ATL 10 3 0 19 19 119.1 8.22 1.66 0.45 .295 77.3% 49.7% 6.1% 2.64 2.57 3.15 3.5 Corbin Burnes MIL 7 4 0 18 18 113.2 11.40 2.30 0.95 .244 84.6% 43.3% 12.1% 2.14 2.90 2.82 2.9 Joe Musgrove SDP 8 2 0 16 16 104.0 8.83 1.99 0.78 .254 79.2% 45.9% 9.8% 2.42 3.08 3.27 2.6 Clayton Kershaw LAD 7 2 0 12 12 71.2 9.42 1.51 0.63 .264 81.4% 50.3% 7.7% 2.13 2.47 2.91 2.2 Luis Castillo CIN 3 4 0 13 13 78.0 9.46 3.12 0.58 .256 75.3% 48.5% 7.7% 2.77 3.04 3.44 2.1 Ryan Helsley STL 5 1 8 31 0 39.0 13.15 2.77 0.23 .183 85.4% 38.0% 2.9% 0.69 1.45 2.45 1.8 Tony Gonsolin LAD 11 0 0 17 17 93.2 8.26 2.31 0.86 .197 86.5% 42.1% 9.1% 2.02 3.39 3.71 1.7 Edwin Diaz NYM 2 1 20 38 0 37.1 18.08 2.89 0.72 .407 91.7% 43.9% 17.6% 1.69 1.18 0.82 1.7 David Bednar PIT 3 3 16 37 0 43.2 11.75 2.68 0.82 .297 75.5% 31.7% 8.9% 2.89 2.65 3.00 1.1 Joe Mantiply ARI 1 2 2 39 0 36.2 9.33 0.49 0.74 .306 85.8% 57.6% 13.0% 2.21 2.51 2.38 0.8 Josh Hader MIL 0 4 27 33 0 30.0 15.60 3.30 2.10 .296 79.4% 26.2% 20.6% 4.50 3.88 2.53 0.3

American League pitchers: 25.9 fWAR

Don’t let the fact that they are trailing the senior circuit in total fWAR fool you. The AL has some fierce arms to toe the rubber in LA tonight, including sophomore sensation Shane McClanahan who Cubs fans saw with his impressive 11.95 K/9 at Wrigley Field earlier this season. McClanahan will be joined by two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani, Alek Manoah and a resurgent Justin Verlander, among others. You can see the entire AL rotation and their select stats below:

AL pitchers by fWAR Name Team W L SV G GS IP K/9 BB/9 HR/9 BABIP LOB% GB% HR/FB ERA FIP xFIP WAR Name Team W L SV G GS IP K/9 BB/9 HR/9 BABIP LOB% GB% HR/FB ERA FIP xFIP WAR Shane McClanahan TBR 10 3 0 18 18 110.2 11.95 1.55 0.98 .245 87.3% 50.6% 16.2% 1.71 2.41 1.99 3.2 Shohei Ohtani LAA 9 4 0 15 15 87.0 12.72 2.28 0.83 .290 83.1% 40.3% 10.1% 2.38 2.27 2.43 2.9 Justin Verlander HOU 12 3 0 17 17 109.1 8.89 1.56 0.91 .236 81.6% 39.1% 9.6% 1.89 3.08 3.33 2.9 Martin Perez TEX 7 2 0 18 18 111.0 7.70 2.43 0.57 .295 77.7% 51.9% 6.7% 2.68 3.14 3.71 2.4 Alek Manoah TOR 10 4 0 18 18 114.2 8.08 1.96 0.78 .244 81.0% 38.8% 7.8% 2.28 3.34 3.88 2.3 Framber Valdez HOU 8 4 0 18 18 115.0 7.98 3.37 0.47 .260 77.0% 67.2% 13.3% 2.66 3.32 3.22 2.2 Gerrit Cole NYY 9 2 0 19 19 113.1 11.67 2.38 1.35 .254 83.9% 44.6% 16.3% 3.02 3.29 2.70 2.2 Nestor Cortes NYY 7 3 0 17 17 95.2 9.31 2.07 1.22 .250 86.5% 32.3% 10.6% 2.63 3.56 3.71 1.8 Paul Blackburn OAK 6 5 0 18 18 97.0 7.14 2.51 0.84 .282 75.2% 48.6% 10.6% 3.62 3.66 3.76 1.4 Clay Holmes NYY 4 1 16 41 0 41.1 9.58 1.96 0.00 .257 82.9% 82.7% 0.0% 1.31 2.00 2.32 1.4 Emmanuel Clase CLE 2 2 19 40 0 38.1 9.63 1.41 0.47 .219 76.3% 61.5% 11.1% 1.41 2.12 2.14 1.2 Jorge Lopez BAL 4 5 17 40 0 44.1 10.35 3.05 0.61 .219 78.4% 58.9% 11.1% 1.62 2.98 3.00 1.0 Jordan Romano TOR 3 2 20 35 0 34.0 10.32 3.71 0.79 .280 78.8% 39.3% 9.1% 2.65 3.29 3.59 0.5 Gregory Soto DET 2 4 18 33 0 31.1 9.19 4.31 0.29 .288 75.1% 45.7% 3.1% 2.59 3.40 4.50 0.5

American League hitters: 57.4 fWAR

The NL may have an fWAR edge, but the AL has a lot of guys who can mash including MLB home run leader Aaron Judge. Judge has put up an absolutely eye popping 33 home runs through the Yankees first 89 games and while he won’t have a short porch to help him his Statcast numbers indicate he won’t need the help. They estimate he would have 34 home runs if he’d played all his games in Dodger Stadium. Judge will be joined by an impressive crew including Yordan Álvarez and his league leading 197 wRC+. That’s right, Álvarez has been 97 percent better than league average at driving in runs so far in 2022.

You can see all of the hitters in the starting lineup and on the bench for the AL below.

AL Hitters by WAR Name Team G PA HR R RBI SB BB% K% ISO BABIP AVG OBP SLG wOBA wRC+ WAR Name Team G PA HR R RBI SB BB% K% ISO BABIP AVG OBP SLG wOBA wRC+ WAR Aaron Judge NYY 89 389 33 74 70 8 11.3% 25.7% .334 .301 .284 .364 .618 .410 172 4.7 Rafael Devers BOS 86 377 22 62 55 2 6.6% 18.0% .277 .352 .324 .379 .601 .415 170 4.6 Jose Ramirez CLE 87 375 19 54 75 13 10.7% 9.9% .288 .275 .288 .368 .576 .396 161 4.4 Yordan Alvarez HOU 75 316 26 57 60 0 13.6% 18.0% .347 .299 .306 .405 .653 .442 197 4.1 Xander Bogaerts BOS 89 375 7 54 37 5 9.6% 19.5% .137 .383 .316 .389 .453 .368 137 3.7 Corey Seager TEX 88 389 22 48 52 3 9.3% 15.9% .228 .244 .251 .324 .480 .341 124 3.1 Julio Rodriguez SEA 91 380 16 53 52 21 6.8% 26.8% .202 .345 .275 .337 .477 .351 135 2.9 Byron Buxton MIN 73 304 23 50 43 2 7.9% 29.9% .315 .225 .216 .293 .531 .351 130 2.9 Alejandro Kirk TOR 83 306 11 45 37 0 10.8% 9.5% .172 .319 .315 .395 .487 .384 150 2.9 Kyle Tucker HOU 85 346 18 40 62 15 12.4% 16.2% .223 .253 .252 .344 .475 .355 135 2.7 Andres Gimenez CLE 79 284 10 33 43 7 4.9% 21.5% .182 .353 .296 .357 .478 .362 138 2.5 Jose Trevino NYY 63 184 7 23 27 2 6.0% 14.7% .164 .261 .251 .299 .415 .311 103 2.5 Ty France SEA 79 352 11 35 49 0 6.0% 14.8% .162 .340 .308 .376 .470 .369 148 2.2 George Springer TOR 82 353 17 53 42 9 9.3% 19.3% .224 .264 .250 .330 .474 .347 123 2.2 Tim Anderson CHW 65 291 6 44 24 11 4.1% 13.7% .106 .346 .310 .351 .416 .337 121 2.1 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. TOR 92 396 20 51 57 0 9.6% 17.4% .214 .283 .271 .346 .484 .356 130 2 Andrew Benintendi KCR 87 363 3 37 37 2 10.2% 14.0% .084 .365 .317 .386 .401 .349 127 1.9 Shohei Ohtani LAA 89 382 19 51 56 10 11.5% 23.8% .228 .298 .258 .348 .486 .356 133 1.8 Santiago Espinal TOR 91 353 6 33 37 5 6.8% 15.9% .120 .308 .271 .320 .391 .311 98 1.7 Giancarlo Stanton NYY 76 318 24 40 61 0 11.0% 27.0% .280 .244 .237 .319 .516 .355 134 1.6 J.D. Martinez BOS 81 356 9 51 38 0 8.7% 23.6% .179 .382 .302 .368 .481 .368 137 1.5 Miguel Cabrera DET 79 309 3 19 34 1 5.2% 23.9% .059 .369 .287 .324 .346 .294 90 -0.6

The prognosticators claim the AL has a slight advantage here. The numbers indicate that while the AL has a lot of the league leaders, the NL might be the overall stronger squad. Either way, there should be a lot of stars on display tonight at Dodger Stadium for the All-Star Game.