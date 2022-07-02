Cub Tracks’ BoSox socked

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball. We try to distill the zeitgeist into a fine piquancy, for your consumption.

Is there anything more annoying than those DraftKings commercials with the two umpires? Zounds. And they showed it OVER and OVER. Double zounds.

Scrappy team. Scrappy game. Got to give David Ross and the Cubs credit — they hang in there no matter what. Alfonso Rivas had a tough day with runners on, leaving the bases loaded twice. But the team kept on keepin’ on — here are some highlights:

Rafael Ortega nails Christian Vázquez at home, trying to score another run on Jarren Duran's single in the top of the 6th inning pic.twitter.com/MOQPu7N3Uo — Cubs Highlights (@Cubs_Highlights) July 1, 2022

Then... tie game!

#Cubs Christopher Morel hits his 3rd homer in as many days! Tied ballgame! pic.twitter.com/uPclcLmlAS — Taylor McGregor (@Taylor_McGregor) July 1, 2022

Things got interesting after that.

Willson Contreras scores on a wild pitch by Jake Diekman giving the Cubs a 6-5 lead in the bottom of the 6th inning pic.twitter.com/T0YBWu026G — Cubs Highlights (@Cubs_Highlights) July 1, 2022

The bullpen was splendid on Friday afternoon. Fly the gamethreading W!

With his bases-loaded walk today, Rafael Ortega has driven in a run in a career-high 7 straight games, the longest stretch by #Cubs since Anthony Rizzo recorded an RBI in eight consecutive games in 2018. — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) July 1, 2022

Food for Thought:

The first station will be off the coast of Curaçao, and it's scheduled to be completed by 2025. https://t.co/4pUgVpmIM9 — Popular Science (@PopSci) June 30, 2022

Still probably better than Bud Light. https://t.co/2LHv8FSoss — Futurism (@futurism) July 1, 2022

A network of eerie chambers and passageways built into a temple in the Peruvian Andes may have been used for ritual practices involving psychedelic plants, according to researchers.https://t.co/HL9RPNaBW0 — IFLScience (@IFLScience) June 30, 2022

