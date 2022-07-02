 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Cub Tracks’ BoSox socked

The latest episode of our long-running series of #Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news. Our Cubs come back from way down and end up on top!

By Duane Pesice
Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball. We try to distill the zeitgeist into a fine piquancy, for your consumption.

Is there anything more annoying than those DraftKings commercials with the two umpires? Zounds. And they showed it OVER and OVER. Double zounds.

Scrappy team. Scrappy game. Got to give David Ross and the Cubs credit — they hang in there no matter what. Alfonso Rivas had a tough day with runners on, leaving the bases loaded twice. But the team kept on keepin’ on — here are some highlights:

Then... tie game!

Things got interesting after that.

The bullpen was splendid on Friday afternoon. Fly the gamethreading W!

Food for Thought:

