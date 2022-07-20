Baseball history unpacked, July 20

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. We also include Cubs’ player birthdays and a bit of world history, for context.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Gary Woods, Jake Fox, Matt Szczur, Duane Underwood Jr. Also notable: Heinie Manush HOF, Tony Oliva HOF.

Today in world history:

1031 - Henry I succeeds father Robert II as King of the Franks (1031-60).

- Henry I succeeds father Robert II as King of the Franks (1031-60). 1402 - Timur, his army and 32 elephants win the Battle of Ankara, during his invasion of Anatolia, capturing the Ottoman Sultan Bayezid I.

- Timur, his army and 32 elephants win the Battle of Ankara, during his invasion of Anatolia, capturing the Ottoman Sultan Bayezid I. 1712 - The Riot Act takes effect in Great Britain.

- The Riot Act takes effect in Great Britain. 1801 - Elisha Brown Jr presses a 1,235 pound cheese ball at his farm.

- Elisha Brown Jr presses a 1,235 pound cheese ball at his farm. 1881 - Sioux Indian Chief Sitting Bull, surrenders to US federal troops.

- Sioux Indian Chief Sitting Bull, surrenders to US federal troops. 1921 - Congresswoman Alice Mary Robertson becomes the first woman to preside over the floor of US House of Representatives.

- Congresswoman Alice Mary Robertson becomes the first woman to preside over the floor of US House of Representatives. 1944 - Browns’ Nelson Potter is 1st pitcher suspended for throwing spitballs.

- Browns’ Nelson Potter is 1st pitcher suspended for throwing spitballs. 1969 - Apollo 11 lunar module carrying Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin lands on the surface of the Moon; Aldrin and Armstrong walk on the moon seven hours later; Michael Collins remains in orbit in the lunar module.

- Apollo 11 lunar module carrying Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin lands on the surface of the Moon; Aldrin and Armstrong walk on the moon seven hours later; Michael Collins remains in orbit in the lunar module. 1976 - Hank Aaron hits 755th and last home run off Angels’ Dick Drago.



