Outside The Confines: The stars shine in L.A.

How about that All-Star Game? Wasn’t it amazing when that one guy got that big hit? And that amazing catch in the outfield by whatshisname? And that pitcher really had his best stuff going. He struck out all those batters. I’m so glad that league won.

As you can tell, from my travel schedule, I’m having to write this up just as the All-Star Game got underway. So any news that actually came out during that game will have to wait until Friday.

Today, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred rejected “the premise … that Minor Leaguers are not paid a living wage.”



Our response: pic.twitter.com/LXAcdxy2zE — Advocates for Minor Leaguers (@MiLBAdvocates) July 19, 2022

527 FEET for Leandro Cedeno



The @Dbacks infield prospect obliterated this ball for the @sodpoodles! pic.twitter.com/GHqtLFJV7e — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) July 17, 2022

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster.