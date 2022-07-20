 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Outside The Confines: The stars shine in L.A.

Juan Soto puts on a show in the Home Run Derby, but how much longer will he be in DC? And other news from around baseball.

How about that All-Star Game? Wasn’t it amazing when that one guy got that big hit? And that amazing catch in the outfield by whatshisname? And that pitcher really had his best stuff going. He struck out all those batters. I’m so glad that league won.

As you can tell, from my travel schedule, I’m having to write this up just as the All-Star Game got underway. So any news that actually came out during that game will have to wait until Friday.

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster.

