Chicago Cubs vs. Philadelphia Phillies preview, Friday 7/22, 6:05 CT

Friday notes...

CUBS BATTING LEADERS: HR: Patrick Wisdom, 17. RBI: Wisdom, 46. Runs: Wisdom and Willson Contreras, 48. BA: Nico Hoerner, .307. OBP: Contreras, .366. SLG: Contreras, .455 (Christopher Morel, .477, not enough PA to qualify, would require 285 PA.) OPS: Contreras, .821. SB: Hoerner, 9. bWAR: Hoerner, 3.2. fWAR: Hoerner, 2.8.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Phillies lineup:

Justin Steele, LHP vs. Kyle Gibson, RHP

Justin Steele, since May 1: Seven starts, 2.98 ERA, 3.61 FIP, 1.252 WHIP, only three home runs allowed in 42⅓ innings — which also means he’s averaged six-plus innings per start over that span. That’s MLB quality starting pitching. Keep up the good work!

Steele has never faced the Phillies. The only two Phillies he has faced are former Cubs Nick Castellanos (4-for-8, a home run) and Kyle Schwarber (0-for-2). Castellanos has been slowed by a wrist injury he suffered in May and since May 11 in 62 games is hitting just .226/.261/.311.

Kyle Gibson, since May 1: Eight starts, 4.98 ERA, 5.12 FIP, 1.200 WHIP, eight home runs allowed in 43⅓ innings.

So, Gibson’s been not as good as Steele over that span, though he did throw seven innings and allowed only two hits to the Cardinals July 9.

Last year he faced the Cubs September 14 and Patrick Wisdom and Alfonso Rivas homered off him.

Today’s game is on Apple TV+ (how to watch).

Discuss amongst yourselves.