 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

First pitch thread: Cubs vs. Phillies, Friday 7/22, 6:05 CT

By Al Yellon
/ new
Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

Go get ‘em. Justin.

In This Stream

Cubs vs. Phillies Friday 7/22 game threads

View all 3 stories

More From Bleed Cubbie Blue

Loading comments...