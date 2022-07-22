Baseball history unpacked, July 22

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. We also include Cubs’ player birthdays and a bit of world history, for context.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Scott Sanderson. Also notable: Jesse Haines HOF.

Today in world history:

1587 - 2nd English colony forms on Roanoke Island off North Carolina.

- 2nd English colony forms on Roanoke Island off North Carolina. 1796 - Cleveland, Ohio, founded by General Moses Cleaveland. Originally called ‘Cleaveland’, the public adopted the current name after a newspaper editor noticed the name was too long to fit on the page.

- Cleveland, Ohio, founded by General Moses Cleaveland. Originally called ‘Cleaveland’, the public adopted the current name after a newspaper editor noticed the name was too long to fit on the page. 1923 - Washington Senators future Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Walter Johnson becomes 1st to reach 3,000 career strikeout milestone (en route to 3,508) with 5 K’s in 3-1 win over Cleveland Indians.

Washington Senators future Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Walter Johnson becomes 1st to reach 3,000 career strikeout milestone (en route to 3,508) with 5 K’s in 3-1 win over Cleveland Indians. 1934 - Outside Chicago’s Biograph Theatre, “Public Enemy No. 1” John Dillinger is mortally wounded by FBI agents.

- Outside Chicago’s Biograph Theatre, “Public Enemy No. 1” John Dillinger is mortally wounded by FBI agents. 1991 - Jeffrey Dahmer confesses to killing 17 men in 1978.

There is a very active baseball history community and there are many facets to their views. We strive for clarity. Please be aware that we are trying to make the historical record as represented by our main sources coherent and as accurate as is possible. No item is posted here without corroboration. Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources, so that we can address them to the originators.

