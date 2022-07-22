Baseball history unpacked, July 22

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. We also include Cubs’ player birthdays and a bit of world history, for context.
Today in baseball history:
- 1905 - Weldon Henley of the Athletics, who will win four games all year, fires a no-hitter against the 7th-place St. Louis Browns, 6-0. Harry Davis and Lave Cross each have three hits off Barney Pelty. During his four-year big league career, the Georgia native Henley will compile a 32-43 won-loss record. (1,2)
- 1932 - Billy Jurges, shot on July 6th, returns to the Cubs lineup. (2)
- 1951 - With the Cubs 10 games under .500 at 35-45, Phil Cavarretta replaces Frankie Frisch as manager. They will go 27-47 the rest of the way to finish in last place. (2)
- 1965 - Ed Bailey hits a grand slam and drives in eight runs, as the Cubs beat the Phillies, 10-6, at Wrigley Field. (2)
- 1977 - Rick Reuschel allows just four hits as the Cubs beat the Braves, 1-0. (2)
- 1979 - In the first of two at Wrigley Field, the Reds roll over the Cubs, 12-1, behind Bill Bonham. Johnny Bench ties the National League record by collecting five walks and Dave Concepcion hits an 8th-inning grand slam off Willie Hernandez to put the score in double digits. The Cubs come back in the second game to win, 8-4. (2)
- 1986 - The Cubs fire their ball girl, Marla Collins, when it is revealed that she posed nude for Playboy magazine. The photos will appear in the October issue and accompany shots of Marla in her Cubs uniform and one of Harry Caray pointing to a tattoo on her right thigh. The Cubs win today, 6-4, behind Ed Lynch, who ties a National League record in the 1st inning by making three putouts. The record was set in 1975 by another Cub, Rick Reuschel. (2)
- 1997 - Greg Maddux parcels out just 78 pitches as the Atlanta Braves defeat the Chicago Cubs, 4-1, in the opener of a doubleheader. It is the lowest pitch total for a nine-inning complete game since Bob Tewksbury threw 76 for the Cardinals against the Reds on August 29, 1990. Chicago takes the second game, 5-4. (2)
Cubs birthdays: Scott Sanderson. Also notable: Jesse Haines HOF.
Today in world history:
- 1587 - 2nd English colony forms on Roanoke Island off North Carolina.
- 1796 - Cleveland, Ohio, founded by General Moses Cleaveland. Originally called ‘Cleaveland’, the public adopted the current name after a newspaper editor noticed the name was too long to fit on the page.
- 1923 - Washington Senators future Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Walter Johnson becomes 1st to reach 3,000 career strikeout milestone (en route to 3,508) with 5 K’s in 3-1 win over Cleveland Indians.
- 1934 - Outside Chicago’s Biograph Theatre, “Public Enemy No. 1” John Dillinger is mortally wounded by FBI agents.
- 1991 - Jeffrey Dahmer confesses to killing 17 men in 1978.
