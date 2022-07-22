Outside The Confines: An embarrassment of riches

I’m not sure about the rest of you, but the last time I was on a private plane was... never. It was never. Because I am a normal human person who has never been lavished with millions of dollars and the ability to avoid commercial air travel. In all honesty, I’ll be taking the cheapest flights available to humanity for the remainder of my adult life.

But that’s simply not the case for team owners, and often the men who play for them. It’s not a huge surprise that teams will charter planes to get their players to away games, but in those instances, it’s typically the entire team, plus certain personnel all flying together, it makes sense.

The news we saw this week following the end of the All-Star Game was a bit of hand-wringing over the fact that the Washington Nationals would not charter a private plane to fly Juan Soto to the Home Run Derby (SI). Now, I grant you, on the one hand this feels like a very petty move by team ownership after Soto recently turned down their extension offer. But if it’s meant to engender sympathy, it does not. Soto had to fly commercial — one assumes he likely still flew first class — and the discourse is all about how cheap the team is. Perhaps the discussion should be that no individual person needs to take a private plane anywhere let alone to an exhibition hitting contest.

This is, of course, just my opinion, but seeing journalists spotlight a story about a millionaire not being given a jet to use by billionaires doesn’t exactly make me feel warm and fuzzy things for either party.

Now on to the links.

