Former Cubs outfielder Dwight Smith has died

Dwight Smith was a key part of the 1989 Chicago Cubs NL East championship team, batting .324/.382/.493 in 109 game and finishing second in NL Rookie of the Year voting to his teammate Jerome Walton.

The Atlanta Braves, for whom Smith also played, announced today that Smith had passed away:

Smith’s performance after 1989 wasn’t quite as good with the Cubs and after 1993 he departed as a free agent, later playing for the Angels, Orioles and Braves. As noted in the tweet, he played a key role for Atlanta when they won the 1995 World Series.

In five years and 536 games with the Cubs, Smith hit .285/.341/.433 with 32 home runs and 36 stolen bases. His son Dwight Smith Jr. played parts of the 2017 through 2020 seasons with the Blue Jays and Orioles and is currently playing in the Mexican League.

Sincere condolences to Smith’s family, friends and fans. Dwight Smith was just 58 years old.