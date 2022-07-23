Cub Tracks’ everybody’s talkin’ trade

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball and attempt to distill the zeitgeist onto the printed page. Please enjoy immoderately.

I guess Friday is the new Tuesday. Followup on Wednesday’s report has Jed Hoyer buying neighboring homes in Winnetka (Crain’s {$}). Daniel Vogelbach is headed to the Big Apple, for Colin Holderman, reports Robert Murray.

Oh and baseball. PBP Melanie Newman was flanked by former Sun-Times writer Russell Dorsey and Chris Young. Wasn’t too bad on the ears. Taylor McGregor did on-field reporting and interviewing, so the broadcast had a distinct Chicago flavor.

Kyle Schwarber greeted his old team enthusiastically, preventing a Justin Steele record.

Willie got him back:

Home run No. 14 for Willy! pic.twitter.com/qZmo8J6oSC — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 23, 2022

And then... while the bullpen stands tall:

Velázquez launches one 421 feet! pic.twitter.com/p2XggSJicg — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 23, 2022

A two-homer, 5-RBI night off the bench for Nelson Velázquez! pic.twitter.com/dBfjtS3Lro — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 23, 2022

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

LHP Brad Wieck underwent Tommy John surgery on Wednesday. #Cubs — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) July 22, 2022

Umpires for #Cubs (35-57) at #Phillies (49-43):

HP: Manny Gonzalez

1B: CB Bucknor

2B: Stu Scheurwater

3B: Jeff Nelson.



First Pitch: 7:05 pm

Venue: Citizens Bank Park



(Updated) — Umpire Crew (@UmpCrew) July 22, 2022

Cubs: Alexander Canario (No. 18) Although Canario only has a .264 average for the month his 23 hits in 87 at-bats came with a lot of thump. The outfielder clobbered seven homers and added eight doubles for a .598 slugging percentage. Canario also swiped six bases successfully in seven attempts. Selected to the Pipeline Prospect Team of the Week just prior to the Minor League midseason break, Canario put together one of his best stretches with four homers over a five-game stretch from July 12-16. His overall Double-A numbers are .236/.307/.511, but his slash line for 15 games in July is .314/.444/.706. — MLB.com.

The thing no one is talking about....



Nicholas Padilla was promoted this morning. He's pitched well at 2 stops in 2022. 43 Ks in 32.1 IP, 2.59 ERA between the SB and TN. Opponents batting just .175 against him. Yeah, let's talk about him more now that he's 1 stop away. pic.twitter.com/QN39UAW6in — Todd ⚾️ (@CubsCentral08) July 22, 2022

We have activated Catcher Miguel Amaya.

Amaya last played for the Smokies on 6/3/21.#Cubs #SmokiesBaseball #ItsDifferentHere pic.twitter.com/zDBEkJPaEd — Tennessee Smokies (@smokiesbaseball) July 22, 2022

Food for Thought:

An Asteroid Skipping Like A Stone Over Water Left A Rich Legacyhttps://t.co/KRzIJE6Ct0 pic.twitter.com/nBk3j5p5w6 — IFLScience (@IFLScience) July 21, 2022

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Feel free to discuss in a civil fashion. If you have any question as to what kind of discourse is allowed, here are the site guidelines. Thanks for reading!