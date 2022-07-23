Cub Tracks’ everybody’s talkin’ trade

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball and attempt to distill the zeitgeist onto the printed page. Please enjoy immoderately.
I guess Friday is the new Tuesday. Followup on Wednesday’s report has Jed Hoyer buying neighboring homes in Winnetka (Crain’s {$}). Daniel Vogelbach is headed to the Big Apple, for Colin Holderman, reports Robert Murray.
Oh and baseball. PBP Melanie Newman was flanked by former Sun-Times writer Russell Dorsey and Chris Young. Wasn’t too bad on the ears. Taylor McGregor did on-field reporting and interviewing, so the broadcast had a distinct Chicago flavor.
Kyle Schwarber greeted his old team enthusiastically, preventing a Justin Steele record.
Willie got him back:
Home run No. 14 for Willy! pic.twitter.com/qZmo8J6oSC— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 23, 2022
Morel magic. pic.twitter.com/KvRYGcy2sB— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 23, 2022
Five innings of one-run ball from @J_Steele21! pic.twitter.com/Tg601Z2Ir2— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 23, 2022
And then... while the bullpen stands tall:
Velázquez launches one 421 feet! pic.twitter.com/p2XggSJicg— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 23, 2022
A two-homer, 5-RBI night off the bench for Nelson Velázquez! pic.twitter.com/dBfjtS3Lro— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 23, 2022
Suzuki's 7th homer of the season!@suzuki_seiya_sb pic.twitter.com/SrVPePh9gZ— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 23, 2022
Cubs win!— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 23, 2022
Final: #Cubs 15, Phillies 2. pic.twitter.com/4MLjMue3Xx
LHP Brad Wieck underwent Tommy John surgery on Wednesday. #Cubs— Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) July 22, 2022
Cubs: Alexander Canario (No. 18) Although Canario only has a .264 average for the month his 23 hits in 87 at-bats came with a lot of thump. The outfielder clobbered seven homers and added eight doubles for a .598 slugging percentage. Canario also swiped six bases successfully in seven attempts. Selected to the Pipeline Prospect Team of the Week just prior to the Minor League midseason break, Canario put together one of his best stretches with four homers over a five-game stretch from July 12-16. His overall Double-A numbers are .236/.307/.511, but his slash line for 15 games in July is .314/.444/.706. — MLB.com.
The thing no one is talking about....— Todd ⚾️ (@CubsCentral08) July 22, 2022
Nicholas Padilla was promoted this morning. He's pitched well at 2 stops in 2022. 43 Ks in 32.1 IP, 2.59 ERA between the SB and TN. Opponents batting just .175 against him. Yeah, let's talk about him more now that he's 1 stop away. pic.twitter.com/QN39UAW6in
We have activated Catcher Miguel Amaya.— Tennessee Smokies (@smokiesbaseball) July 22, 2022
Amaya last played for the Smokies on 6/3/21.#Cubs #SmokiesBaseball #ItsDifferentHere pic.twitter.com/zDBEkJPaEd
- Patrick Mooney and Sahadev Sharma (The Athletic {$}): Cubs brace for big changes with trade deadline approaching. “Everybody in here is professional,” Ian Happ said. “That’s part of the gig. ‘
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times*): As All-Star break ends, trade watch begins for Cubs. “Who will be the first to go as the Aug. 2 trade deadline approaches?”
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Welp, I don’t love the latest Wade Miley and Kyle Hendricks update. “The latest... pretty much forecloses any chance of a trade before the August 2 Trade Deadline.”
- Andy Martinez (Marquee Sports Network*): Ace of Spades: Despite injury, Wade Miley has made an impact in the clubhouse thanks to a unique new Cubs tradition. “You hit a milestone or do something really cool and it’s just a little tradition, I think,” Miley said.
- Tim Stebbins (NBC Sports Chicago*): Mychal Givens’ focus on Cubs as trade deadline looms. “I expect to be in a Cubs uniform,” Givens said during the Cubs’ last homestand.
- Sahadev Sharma and Patrick Mooney (The Athletic {$}): How the Cubs bet on pitching and upside in the draft with Cade Horton, Jackson Ferris. “Prior to the draft, Kantrovitz talked about how the draft being later than ever meant there was more information to gather.” Meghan Montemurro has more.
- Meghan Montemurro (Chicago Tribune* {$}): ‘Fire-in-the-belly mentality’: Chicago Cubs 2nd-round pick Jackson Ferris is a strikeout machine with upside. “IMG Academy pitching coach Steve Frey always tells people Jackson Ferris has that “it factor.””
- Gordon Wittenmyer (NBC Sports Chicago*): Willson Contreras returns to top of Cubs Trade Chip Power Rankings. “I’m not really putting my mind into how much time I have before the trade deadline. I’m just trying to enjoy this ballclub as much as I can,” he said.
- Tony Andracki (Marquee Sports Network*): The underrated prospect that is starting to make some noise in the Cubs system. “We’re really excited to see what he’s done so far and hope that he can keep it up,” Cubs VP of scouting Dan Kantrovitz said last week.
- Darragh McDonald (MLB Trade Rumors*): The Cubs should think about selling high on Patrick Wisdom. “Wisdom has turned himself into a productive big leaguer.” Brett Taylor has thoughts.
- Jake Misener (Cubbies Crib*): No talks between Cubs and Ian Happ – is a trade on the horizon? “... it’s clear that a Happ trade leaves a sizable hole in the lineup.”
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Cubs making significant headway by signing several recent draft picks.
Food for Thought:
