Go get ‘em, Marcus.
In This Stream
Cubs vs. Phillies Saturday 7/23 game threads
- Overflow thread: Cubs vs. Phillies, Saturday 7/23, 5:05 CT
- First pitch thread: Cubs vs. Phillies, Saturday 7/23, 5:05 CT
- Chicago Cubs vs. Philadelphia Phillies preview, Saturday 7/23, 5:05 CT
More From Bleed Cubbie Blue
- Cub Tracks’ everybody’s talkin’ trade
- Minor League Wrap: Smokies, Amaya smash Lookouts, 10-6
- Cubs 15, Phillies 2: Well, that was unexpected!
- Former Cubs outfielder Dwight Smith has died
- What would it take for the Cubs to acquire Juan Soto?
- 2022 MLB Draft recap: Cade Horton and the Cubs’ draft was all about upside
Loading comments...