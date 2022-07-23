Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: July 23

Everybody wins tonight! And 12 home runs for the four full-season teams.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs dissipated the Omaha Storm Chasers (Royals), 10-0.

Caleb Kilian dominated the Storm Chasers for five innings. Kilian allowed just one hit and one walk while striking out a season-high eight batters.

Sean Newcombe then got a four-inning save. Newcombe surrendered two hits. He struck out six and walked two.

Right fielder Narciso Crook hit two home runs tonight. The first was a three-run home run that came as part of a seven-run fifth inning. Crook’s second home run was a solo shot in the seventh. Crook finished the night going 3 for 5 with a double and the two home runs. Crook had four RBI. Crook now has 13 home runs this season.

In the sixth inning, second baseman Levi Jordan hit a solo home run, his ninth of the season and third with Iowa. Jordan went 2 for 4 and scored twice.

DH Darius Hill had three RBI on two singles. He was 2 for 5.

Shortstop Dixon Machado went 2 for 4 with a double and he was hit by a pitch.

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies blinded the Chattanooga Lookouts (Reds), 12-6.

DJ Herz had a rough start and did not make it out of the first innings. Herz gave up four runs on two hits and three walks. One of those two hits was a three-run home run. Herz only lasted one-third of an inning.

Peyton Remy took over for Herz and got the win, thanks in large part to an eight-run fourth inning for the Smokies. Remy’s final line was two runs on three hits over four innings. Remy walked three and struck out six.

Right fielder Yonathan Perlaza clubbed a home run to lead off the game in the top of the first inning. It was his 11th home run this year. Perlaza went 2 for 3 with a double, the homer and three walks. He scored twice and had one run batted in.

The Smokies were trailing 6-1 before they hit three home runs in the fourth inning and scored eight runs. The first home run was off the bat of center fielder Alexander Canario and came with two men on. Canario now has 23 home runs this year and 17 of them came in Double-A. Canario went 1 for 3 with three walks.

First baseman Bryce Ball then went back-to-back with Canario for his ninth home run this season. Ball went 3 for 6 with two runs scored.

Two batters later, DH Miguel Amaya hit a two-run home run, his third of the season and first with the Smokies this season. Amaya went 2 for 6 with a double and the homer. He scored twice.

Second baseman Chase Strumpf doubled twice and walked once in a 3 for 5 game. Strumpf scored on Amaya’s home run and he had one run batted in.

Shortstop Luis Vazquez went 2 for 5 and scored one run.

Catcher Bryce Windham was 2 for 5 with a double and a run scored.

Left fielder Bradlee Beesley was 2 for 4 with a double and he was hit by a pitch. Beesley also stole a base. He scored twice and drove in two.

The Smokies had 18 hits in this game and 12 of them went for extra bases.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs brought the Quad Cities River Bandits (Royals) to justice, 6-2.

Starter Luis Devers was unhittable tonight—literally. Devers pitched six innings, allowing no runs and no hits. Devers struck out two and walked one. Devers did not find the River Bandits literally unhittable as he did hit two of them.

Right fielder Owen Caissie and DH Jake Washer hit back-to-back solo home runs to lead off the bottom of the fourth inning. Caissie was a perfect 3 for 3 with a walk tonight. He scored twice and drove in two. Caissie also stole a base. Caissie now has nine home runs this year.

Washer was 2 for 4 with the home run and a two-run single in the fifth for three total RBI. Washer now has 11 home runs.

Finally, center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong hit an opposite field solo home run that just barely cleared the wall in left field in the sixth inning. It was his 13 home run this year, sixth home run with South Bend and second home run in as many nights. Crow-Armstrong went 2 for 5 with a double and the homer.

Third baseman Luis Verdugo was 2 for 4.

Here’s PCA’s home run.

Pete Crow-Armstrong, again!



The No. 3 @Cubs prospect clubs a deep fly for the second straight game for the @SBCubs. pic.twitter.com/CyVynnjg9J — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 24, 2022

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans chained up the Charleston RiverDogs (Rays), 14-4.

Richard Gallardo collected his sixth win after allowing three runs on four hits over five innings. He struck out five and walked just one.

Right fielder Jacob Wetzel crushed two home runs in this game. The first one was a two-run home run in the sixth and the second one came with two on in the top of the ninth. Wetzel went 3 for 5 with a walk. He had six total RBI and he scored three times.

Center fielder Kevin Alcantara had four hits, going 4 for 4 with a triple, a walk and a sacrifice fly. Alcantara stole one base and scored two runs.

Left fielder Ezequiel Pagan was 3 for 4 with a double and two walks. Pagan scored three times and had one run batted in.

DH Josue Huma went 2 for 4 with two walks. Huma scored three runs.

ACL Cubs

Beat the Athletics, 5-1.