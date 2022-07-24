Cub Tracks’ it goes to eleven

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball and attempt to distill the zeitgeist onto the printed page. Please enjoy immoderately.

I love me some meatloaf. Not so much Marvin as the repast. In the recent past, Marcus Stroman looked awfully good, and Nico Hoerner went deep for a solo blast as the Cubs and the Phillies battled on a sweltering Saturday at Citizens’ Bank Park. That lead (and Stroman) held up until the bottom of the seventh.

Marcus Stroman, Dirty 86mph Slider...and Sword. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/zGbDLPAjLW — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 23, 2022

NIC



HR No. 6 on the year! pic.twitter.com/2ovBHKtRnr — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) July 23, 2022

The Phillies tied the score, and then that was IT until the crucial 10th. And then... the Cubs tore the roof off the sucker. Nico was the sparkplug (again). And then, and then...

#Cubs rally in extras, score five runs in the 10th to take the series!@Vegas pic.twitter.com/erjhJlFRlO — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 24, 2022

I predicted that the Cubs would be better in the second half. This is a good start. How can we leave this behind?

The MLB park looks just about ready to roll for next month’s game between the Cubs and Reds. pic.twitter.com/493M2Pk9dm — Tommy Birch (@TommyBirch) July 23, 2022

Here is a look at hitters in the Cubs farm system by wRC+. They've have a strong offensive season across their system, led by prospects like Pete Crow-Armstrong, Kevin Alcantara, Kevin Made, and James Triantos #ItsDifferentHere pic.twitter.com/xdc7nSRZWk — Down on the Farm (@downonthefarm12) July 22, 2022

Were you surprised the Cubs took Cade Horton in the first round? Check out a behind the scenes breakdown with Cubs VP Dan Kantrovitz of how the Cubs landed a pitcher with wicked stuff. You have to know that “Cade is a bad man”. https://t.co/J7mm41aayc — North Side Bound (@NSideBound) July 23, 2022

Caleb Kilian just had his best start of the season with the @IowaCubs.



5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 8 K, 1 BB -- 75 pitches.



Retired his last 10 batters faced. Allowed just one baserunner after a leadoff walk in the first. Eight strikeouts ties season-high.



Really good. — Alex Cohen (@voiceofcohen) July 23, 2022

Food for Thought:

