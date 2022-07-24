 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cub Tracks’ it goes to eleven

The latest installment of our long-running series of #Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news articles. The new face of the Cubs? Some people are saying it.

By Duane Pesice
Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball and attempt to distill the zeitgeist onto the printed page. Please enjoy immoderately.

I love me some meatloaf. Not so much Marvin as the repast. In the recent past, Marcus Stroman looked awfully good, and Nico Hoerner went deep for a solo blast as the Cubs and the Phillies battled on a sweltering Saturday at Citizens’ Bank Park. That lead (and Stroman) held up until the bottom of the seventh.

The Phillies tied the score, and then that was IT until the crucial 10th. And then... the Cubs tore the roof off the sucker. Nico was the sparkplug (again). And then, and then...

I predicted that the Cubs would be better in the second half. This is a good start. How can we leave this behind?

Food for Thought:

