Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: July 24

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs stopped the Omaha Storm Chasers (Royals). 7-0. Iowa won two and lost one in their short series with Omaha.

Des Moines-area native (I have to mention that, right?) Matt Dermody has been very good lately and today he pitched five scoreless innings on his way to the win. Dermody gave up just four hits. He struck out six and walked no one. That’s not even his best start of July.

Anderson Espinoza finished off the shutout with a four-inning save in his Triple-A debut. Espinoza gave up two hits and he walked two while striking out four.

First baseman Matt Mervis connected for his first Triple-A home run in the second inning with the bases empty. He later hit a two-run triple in the eighth inning. Mervis went 2 for 4 with the three RBI and two runs scored.

Nick Madrigal played seven innings at second base in his rehab assignment. He went 2 for 4 and scored one run.

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies knocked out the Chattanooga Lookouts (Reds), 7-1. The Smokies swept the three-game series.

Starter Riley Thompson did not allow a run over three innings. Thompson did allow two hits, did not walk anyone and struck out five.

The win went to Walker Powell, who tossed four innings of scoreless relief. Powell gave up just two singles. He struck out four and walked no one.

Center fielder Alexander Canario continued his torrid month of July. Canario went 4 for 4 with a double, a walk and a solo home run in the seventh inning. Canario now has 24 home runs this year, 17 with the Smokies and seven in the month of June. Canario scored three runs and drove home two.

First baseman Bryce Ball was 3 for 5 with a double. He scored once.

Left fielder Bradlee Beesley was 2 for 5 with a stolen base. Beesley had two RBI and scored one run.

Third baseman Chase Strumpf left this game after he was hit in the right hand with a pitch. He was 1 for 2 before that.

Canario’s home run:

Canario again! Not sure there’s a hotter hitter on the planet right now. pic.twitter.com/tXcrhMoHNW — Brad (@ballskwok) July 24, 2022

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs outdrew the Quad Cities River Bandits (Royals), 13-12. South Bend won two games of the three-game series.

Starter Kohl Franklin got knocked around for seven runs on six hits over 3+ innings. Franklin walked three and struck out three.

Eduarniel Nunez was the only South Bend pitcher to cover himself in glory today, pitching two scoreless innings and allowing two hits and a walk. He struck out two.

The win went to Jarrod Wright, who pitched the final three innings of the game. Wright allowed two runs and both came on solo home runs in the seventh inning. Wright surrendered three hits total. He walked one and struck out one.

First baseman Jake Washer hit two home runs today, both with a man on. The first happened in the second inning and the second one an inning later in the third. Washer went 4 for 5 with a double and the two home runs. He scored four runs and had the four RBI. Washer now has 13 home runs this year.

Second baseman Yeison Santana hit his first home run of the year with the bases empty in the fourth inning. It was Santana’s first career home run outside of the Arizona Complex League. Santana went 1 for 2 with two walks and two runs scored.

Catcher Casey Opitz hit his first professional home run with a man on in the fifth inning. Opitz was 1 for 4 with a walk.

Finally, DH Jordan Nwogu clubbed his seventh home run of the season with the bases empty in the sixth. Nwogu went 2 for 5.

Highlights:

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were shut out by the Charleston RiverDogs (Rays), 2-0. The RiverDogs took two-out-of-three from the Pelicans.

Starter Tyler Santana turned in a quality start, but he got the loss anyway. Santana gave up two runs on three hits over six innings. Both of the runs scored in the fourth inning and one of them was unearned. Santana walked one and struck out five.

The Pelicans had just three singles in this game. Juan Mora went 1 for 3 with a walk and a steal. He was the only Pelicans hitter to get past first base all game.