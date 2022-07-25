Baseball history unpacked, July 25

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. We also include Cubs’ player birthdays and a bit of world history, for context.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: John Tener, Mick Kelleher, Jose Martinez.

Today in world history:

306 - Constantine I is proclaimed Roman Emperor by his troops.

- Constantine I is proclaimed Roman Emperor by his troops. 1261 - Constantinople recaptured by Nicaean forces under Alexios Strategopoulos for Emperor Michael VIII, re-establishing Byzantine Empire.

- Constantinople recaptured by Nicaean forces under Alexios Strategopoulos for Emperor Michael VIII, re-establishing Byzantine Empire. 1814 - English engineer George Stephenson introduces his first steam locomotive, a travelling engine designed for hauling coal on the Killingworth wagonway named Blücher.

- English engineer George Stephenson introduces his first steam locomotive, a travelling engine designed for hauling coal on the Killingworth wagonway named Blücher. 1871 - Carousel patented by Wilhelm Schneider, Davenport, Iowa.

- Carousel patented by Wilhelm Schneider, Davenport, Iowa. 1952 - Puerto Rico becomes a self-governing US commonwealth (Constitution Day).

- Puerto Rico becomes a self-governing US commonwealth (Constitution Day). 1963 - US, Russia & Britain sign nuclear Test ban treaty.

- US, Russia & Britain sign nuclear Test ban treaty. 1990 Roseanne Barr sings the National Anthem at Cincinnati Reds-San Diego Padres MLB game.

Common sources:

*pictured.

There is a very active baseball history community and there are many facets to their views. We strive for clarity. Please be aware that we are trying to make the historical record as represented by our main sources coherent and as accurate as is possible. No item is posted here without corroboration. Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources, so that we can address them to the originators.

Also please remember that this is supposed to be fun.

Thank you for your cooperation. And thanks for reading!