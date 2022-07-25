 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Outside The Confines: Big Papi’s house

The Hall of Fame welcomed seven new members, including David Ortiz. A look at the trade market for Juan Soto. And other news around the league.

By Josh Timmers
Good morning. Lots of stuff today, so no stupid comments up here.

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster.

