Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates preview, Tuesday 7/26, 1:20 CT

Tuesday notes...

MOVIN’ ON UP: If the Cubs win this afternoon, they will be alone in third place in the NL Central for the first time since July 8. Baby steps.

LEADING THE LEAGUE: Scott Effross' appearance Monday was his 46th of the season. He's tied with John Brebbia of the Giants for the MLB lead in that category, and is on pace for 78 appearances this year. That would be the most for a Cub since Steve Cishek appeared in 80 games in 2018.

WHAT A RELIEF: Cubs relievers have allowed just two earned runs over the last seven games, spanning 29 innings (0.62 ERA).

THE MOREL FILES: Christopher Morel's seventh-inning walk extended his on-base streak to nine. In those nine games he is batting .379/.486/.552 (11-for-29) with three doubles, a triple, five walks and six runs scored. Overall Morel has reached base by hit or walk in 52 of the 56 games in which he has a plate appearance this year.

THE NICO FILES: Nico Hoerner, last 30 games since June 20: .357/.405/.504 (41-for-115) with eight doubles, three home runs and 17 runs scored.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Here is today's #Cubs starting lineup at Wrigley Field. pic.twitter.com/e5o4QZ7onb — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 26, 2022

Pirates lineup:

Keegan Thompson, RHP vs. Bryse Wilson, RHP

Keegan Thompson’s last start before the All-Star break, vs. the Mets, wasn’t too good. Still, overall over his last six starts: 3.06 ERA, 1.295 WHIP, 36 strikeouts and only one home run allowed over 32⅓ innings. That’ll play, for sure.

Thompson was given extra time over the break to refresh — this is his first start in 12 days.

Against the Pirates this year: Three appearances (two starts), 0.60 ERA (one run in 15 innings), two walks, 16 strikeouts.

Bryse Wilson started against the Cubs May 16 at Wrigley Field and allowed four runs (three earned) in 5⅓ innings in a game the Cubs won 9-0.

In five starts since then: 7.54 ERA, 1.721 WHIP, five home runs in 22⅔ innings. (Only four walks in that span, though. So... is that good?)

This is Wilson’s first start in nine days. Perhaps that will help him. Or maybe not: In a small sample size, current Cubs are hitting .366 (15-for-41) against Wilson with one home run (Willson Contreras).

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. Here’s a list of providers currently carrying Marquee. It’s also on MLB Network (outside the Cubs and Pirates market territories).

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.

MLB.com Gameday

Baseball-reference.com game preview

Please visit our SB Nation Pirates site Bucs Dugout. If you do go there to interact with Pirates fans, please be respectful, abide by their individual site rules and serve as a good representation of Cub fans in general and BCB in particular.

