Cub Tracks’ better call Nico

The Cubs stopped in Chicago for a brief two-game set with the Pittsburgh Pirates before heading west to play contenders for a bit. Adrian Sampson took the hill against JT Brubaker in the opener. The Cubs promptly ran themselves out of an inning and the Pirates struck first. That lead didn’t last long.
Rafael Ortega goes yard! pic.twitter.com/AOS7YJixSy— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 26, 2022
The Pirates tied it back up, and once again, Nico Hoerner was a hero.
Nico?— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 26, 2022
Nico.
Cubs?
Cubs. pic.twitter.com/PhK2lsjAEY
Sampson pitched well, Scott Effross got his first career save.
Seven strong innings from @ad_sampson! pic.twitter.com/4c9auUaytY— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 26, 2022
First career save for @ScottEffross pic.twitter.com/ryJ7Ft3aTo— Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) July 26, 2022
Bob Odenkirk loved it. Five in a row now.
Five straight wins!— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 26, 2022
Hoerner: 2-for-3, 2 RBI, BB
Sampson: 7 IP, 2 ER
Ortega: 2-for-4, HR@Vegas pic.twitter.com/CKMXGGq9QX
Better Call @mrbobodenkirk. pic.twitter.com/kSMzs7dK6Y— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 26, 2022
Today @Cubs first baseman Frank Schwindel played wheelchair baseball with attendees at Youth Adaptive Sports Summer Camp with @BBFantasyCamp and Cubs Charities! pic.twitter.com/ehlBdeAVNW— Cubs Charities (@CubsCharities) July 25, 2022
Video I took of Willson Contreras talking to kids at the fantastic @obvious_shirts Meet and Greet today.#obviousshirts #contreras #cubs pic.twitter.com/p9hLVfyIa7— Sam Bernero (@sambernero) July 25, 2022
Brennen Davis, who underwent back surgery in early June, is currently “building up” at the team’s complex in Arizona and is on track to potentially return to game action within the next two or three weeks, per Jared Banner. The plan would be to start the 22-year-old Davis (No. 1 on MLB Pipeline’s Top 30 Cubs prospects list) in games in Arizona before having him return to Triple-A Iowa. — MLB.com.
“It kind of fit the timeline that we were expecting,” Banner said. “You never know what’s going to happen. ... But we were hopeful the whole time that he’d be back this year, and it looks like he should be.”
- Sahadev Sharma (The Athletic {$}): Cubs clubhouse still optimistic while Jed Hoyer prepares for trade deadline reality. “Maybe we keep winning, who knows, could be buying,” said Drew Smyly. 5 players (plus 1) to watch going forward this season. Reasons to be cheerful.
- Paul Sullivan (Chicago Tribune* {$}): Preparing for the annual summer sell-off puts some Chicago Cubs in a melancholy mood. “It’s crazy to think you could wake up one day and not be here,” Ian Happ said.
- MLB.com*: Injuries & Moves: Wade Miley throws live BP session. “Miley faced hitters in a 28-pitch live batting practice session at Wrigley Field on July 25, simulating two innings as part of the workout.”
- Tony Andracki (Marquee Sports Network*): The evolution of Keegan Thompson. “There is a strong case to be made that Keegan Thompson and Justin Steele are the two most important players to watch on the Cubs throughout the 2022 season.”
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Brailyn Marquez had shoulder surgery and his season is over. “For Marquez, this means a second straight season that is completely lost to injury.” More from Tim Stebbins.
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): The secret behind Cade Horton’s incredible run to College World Series. “... Horton’s focus was on testing out a cutter to help balance an arsenal based around a fastball, curve and changeup.”
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times* {$}): All-Stars Happ, Kyle Schwarber see parallels in their careers. “Schwarber, speaking as a baseball fan, called the Cubs’ rebuild “shocking.””
- Jake Misener (Cubbies Crib*): With Adam Duvall out, will Braves focus on an Ian Happ trade? “... the Braves will surely look to add some offense at the deadline, and Happ could be the perfect fit.”
- Tim Stebbins (NBC Sports Chicago*): Cubs’ Pete Crow-Armstrong on fast track to big leagues? “Ultimately, his performance is going to tell us what he’s ready for,” Banner said.
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Alexander Canario my goodness, what a hot stretch. “... the organization’s No. 18 overall prospect is batting .371 with seven dingers, eight doubles, and an obscene 1.352 OPS.” More from Alexander Patt.
- Ryan Taylor (NBC Sports Chicago*): MLBPA rejects offer from MLB on international draft money. The difference is about 70 million.
- John Grochowski (Chicago Sun-Times* {$}): Jim Kaat’s induction Sunday into Hall of Fame raises questions about others’ worthiness. “How about taking a closer look at Jamie Moyer and Tommy John, two other pitchers with Chicago connections?”
- MLB.com*: Chicago Cubs team up with multidisciplinary artist Louis De Guzman on sculpture and limited-edition merchandise collection. “De Guzman, who grew up in the western suburbs of Chicago, is an award-winning visual artist and designer...”
