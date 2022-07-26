Cub Tracks’ better call Nico

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball and attempt to distill the zeitgeist onto the printed page. Please enjoy immoderately.

The Cubs stopped in Chicago for a brief two-game set with the Pittsburgh Pirates before heading west to play contenders for a bit. Adrian Sampson took the hill against JT Brubaker in the opener. The Cubs promptly ran themselves out of an inning and the Pirates struck first. That lead didn’t last long.

Rafael Ortega goes yard! pic.twitter.com/AOS7YJixSy — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 26, 2022

The Pirates tied it back up, and once again, Nico Hoerner was a hero.

Sampson pitched well, Scott Effross got his first career save.

Bob Odenkirk loved it. Five in a row now.

Five straight wins!



Hoerner: 2-for-3, 2 RBI, BB

Sampson: 7 IP, 2 ER

Ortega: 2-for-4, HR@Vegas pic.twitter.com/CKMXGGq9QX — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 26, 2022

Today @Cubs first baseman Frank Schwindel played wheelchair baseball with attendees at Youth Adaptive Sports Summer Camp with @BBFantasyCamp and Cubs Charities! pic.twitter.com/ehlBdeAVNW — Cubs Charities (@CubsCharities) July 25, 2022

Video I took of Willson Contreras talking to kids at the fantastic @obvious_shirts Meet and Greet today.#obviousshirts #contreras #cubs pic.twitter.com/p9hLVfyIa7 — Sam Bernero (@sambernero) July 25, 2022

Brennen Davis, who underwent back surgery in early June, is currently “building up” at the team’s complex in Arizona and is on track to potentially return to game action within the next two or three weeks, per Jared Banner. The plan would be to start the 22-year-old Davis (No. 1 on MLB Pipeline’s Top 30 Cubs prospects list) in games in Arizona before having him return to Triple-A Iowa. — MLB.com. “It kind of fit the timeline that we were expecting,” Banner said. “You never know what’s going to happen. ... But we were hopeful the whole time that he’d be back this year, and it looks like he should be.”

