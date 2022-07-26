 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cub Tracks’ better call Nico

The latest installment of our long-running series of #Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news articles. The best shortstop in town does it again.

By Duane Pesice
Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball and attempt to distill the zeitgeist onto the printed page. Please enjoy immoderately.

The Cubs stopped in Chicago for a brief two-game set with the Pittsburgh Pirates before heading west to play contenders for a bit. Adrian Sampson took the hill against JT Brubaker in the opener. The Cubs promptly ran themselves out of an inning and the Pirates struck first. That lead didn’t last long.

The Pirates tied it back up, and once again, Nico Hoerner was a hero.

Sampson pitched well, Scott Effross got his first career save.

Bob Odenkirk loved it. Five in a row now.

Brennen Davis, who underwent back surgery in early June, is currently “building up” at the team’s complex in Arizona and is on track to potentially return to game action within the next two or three weeks, per Jared Banner. The plan would be to start the 22-year-old Davis (No. 1 on MLB Pipeline’s Top 30 Cubs prospects list) in games in Arizona before having him return to Triple-A Iowa. — MLB.com.

“It kind of fit the timeline that we were expecting,” Banner said. “You never know what’s going to happen. ... But we were hopeful the whole time that he’d be back this year, and it looks like he should be.”

Food for Thought:

