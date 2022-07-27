Baseball history unpacked, July 27

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. We also include Cubs’ player birthdays and a bit of world history, for context.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Joe Tinker HOF, Jack Doscher, George Yantz, Zack Taylor, Jack Hiatt, Larry Biittner*, Bump Wills, Tom Goodwin, Enrique Wilson, Yoervis Medina. Also notable: Biz Mackey HOF, Leo Durocher HOF.

Today in world history:

1377 - First example of quarantine in Rugusa (now Dubroknik); city council passes law saying newcomers from plague areas must isolation for 30 days (later 40 days, quaranta in Italian).

- First example of quarantine in Rugusa (now Dubroknik); city council passes law saying newcomers from plague areas must isolation for 30 days (later 40 days, quaranta in Italian). 1586 - Walter Raleigh brings the 1st tobacco to England from Virginia.

- Walter Raleigh brings the 1st tobacco to England from Virginia. 1794 - Maximilien Robespierre is overthrown in a coup in Paris.

- Maximilien Robespierre is overthrown in a coup in Paris. 1866 - Transatlantic telegraph cable successfully in second attempt comes ashore at Heart’s Content, Newfoundland laid out by Isambard Kingdom Brunel’s Great Eastern steamship (1,686 miles long).

- Transatlantic telegraph cable successfully in second attempt comes ashore at Heart’s Content, Newfoundland laid out by Isambard Kingdom Brunel’s Great Eastern steamship (1,686 miles long). 1890 - Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh shoots himself in Auvers-sur-Oise, dies of injuries 2 days later.

- Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh shoots himself in Auvers-sur-Oise, dies of injuries 2 days later. 1909 - Orville Wright tests 1st US Army airplane, flying 1h12m40s.

- Orville Wright tests 1st US Army airplane, flying 1h12m40s. 1940 - Bugs Bunny, Warner Bros. cartoon character created by Tex Avery, Bob Givens (Looney Tunes and Merrie Melodies series), first debuts in “Wild Hare”.

Common sources:

*pictured.

There is a very active baseball history community and there are many facets to their views. We strive for clarity. Please be aware that we are trying to make the historical record as represented by our main sources coherent and as accurate as is possible. No item is posted here without corroboration. Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources, so that we can address them to the originators.

Also please remember that this is supposed to be fun.

Thank you for your cooperation. And thanks for reading!