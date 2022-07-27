July 27 update: Former Cubs Javier Báez, Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Kyle Schwarber

The answer is yes: If Willson Contreras is traded, I will add him to the next edition of this series.

In the meantime, here’s how the other four former Cub favorites have done since the last installment.

Javier Báez

Over his last 10 games, Javy has hit .278/.342/.389 (10-for-36), which is decent enough, but with little power (four doubles, no home runs). His season OPS is still mired in mediocrity at .633, and as for his team:

Sources: Tigers willing to trade Tarik Skubal and “just about everyone.”https://t.co/8XmSF6u2GM — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 26, 2022

You don’t suppose someone would take on five-plus years and more than $120 million worth of Javy’s deal, do you?

Kris Bryant

This is rapidly becoming a lost season for KB, who missed nearly 50 games with back issues and now has another issue:

Kris Bryant has Plantar fasciitis on his Left foot. Hopes to be able to manage it with inserts, treatment and icing — Danielle Allentuck (@d_allentuck) July 27, 2022

That can be quite a painful problem. He did play in Tuesday’s game against the White Sox and went 1-for-3, but you could see he was having trouble running the bases.

He homered against the Brewers Sunday, but has yet to homer in Coors Field this year. He has played in just 37 of the Rockies’ 98 games.

Anthony Rizzo

Since the last update in this series, Rizzo is hitting .214/.365/.357 (9-for-42) with three doubles and a home run. It is probably not a coincidence that this not-so-great hitting coincides with half of the games involved being on the road.

Rizzo has an .872 OPS in 48 games at Yankee Stadium, .790 in 43 road games. While this split isn’t as extreme as it was earlier in the year, it’s clear that he’s taking advantage of a park well suited to him.

This home run he hit against the Mets Tuesday ended a 14-game homerless streak [VIDEO].

It was his ninth career HR at Citi Field, his most outside Yankee Stadium and the NL Central parks.

Kyle Schwarber

The Cubs saw Schwarber last weekend during their three-game sweep of the Phillies. He homered Friday off Justin Steele, but that was his only hit in the series, in which he went 1-for-11 with four strikeouts.

He also hit this long home run Tuesday [VIDEO].

Yes, it went a long way:

#Braves 5 @ #Phillies 1 [B6-1o]:



Kyle Schwarber homers (31): fly ball to CF (solo)



Hit: 416ft, 105.9mph, 29°



Pitch: 97.9mph Four-Seam Fastball (RHP Spencer Strider, 5) — Home Run Tracker (@DingerTracker) July 27, 2022

The Phillies lost anyway, 6-4. Schwarber’s 31 home runs lead the National League.