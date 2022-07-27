Nico Hoerner’s breakout season by the numbers

The trade deadline is going to suck all of the air out of the Cubs room in just a few days and if you listened to the latest episode of Cuppa Cubbie Blue, you know I’m prepared to be very sad for a while. But for today’s off-day I wanted to take a few minutes to celebrate a player who has really stepped up this year. One who will likely only be dealt if the return is Juan Soto: Nico Hoerner.

I’ll be the first to admit that I was skeptical of Nico’s ability to stick at shortstop. I will also not hesitate to admit I was wrong about that. Nico is currently tied for the league lead in Defensive Runs Saved at shortstop, yes, you read that correctly. Here are the top 20 as of today:

Shortstop DRS Leaders 2022 Name Team Inn DRS Def Name Team Inn DRS Def Nico Hoerner CHC 685 10 10.9 Jorge Mateo BAL 738.2 10 9.9 Andrew Velazquez LAA 635 10 7.8 Jeremy Pena HOU 659.1 8 9 Miguel Rojas MIA 697.1 7 6.8 J.P. Crawford SEA 753.2 6 0.9 Isiah Kiner-Falefa NYY 748 6 1.8 Ha-seong Kim SDP 566 6 6.4 Amed Rosario CLE 717.1 5 3.2 Willy Adames MIL 635.1 4 10.2 Carlos Correa MIN 610 3 1 Xander Bogaerts BOS 788 2 4.6 Dansby Swanson ATL 885.1 2 11.5 Kyle Farmer CIN 701 1 1 Corey Seager TEX 784 1 5.6 Trea Turner LAD 835.1 0 2 Francisco Lindor NYM 826.2 -2 9.1 Tim Anderson CHW 606 -4 2 Javier Baez DET 692 -4 6.1 Jose Iglesias COL 692 -5 3.7

Nico is not merely a passable MLB shortstop, he’s an exceptional one. If you resort that table by dWAR (I know, I know, not particularly reliable, still interesting) he’s second between Dansby Swanson and Willy Adames. If you sort it by innings played at short, he’s 16th, which honestly makes the DRS total more impressive. The bottom line is, Nico is a solid shortstop.

But he’s also a unique hitter in today’s environment. According to FanGraphs, National League hitters are currently slashing .243/.315/.398 with a wOBA of .313. As a reminder, wRC+ is league and park normed, so that’s at a cool 100. Nico Hoerner on the other hand is slashing .306/.345/.435 with a wOBA of .338 and a wRC+ of 116. That wOBA number is particularly impressive because the knock on Nico was that he was an “empty average” type of bat similar to Nick Madrigal, but it would appear he’s got some pop in there. He’s probably not going to hit 20+ home runs, but he’s currently got 6 and the FanGraphs depth charts rest of season projection has him projected for 4 more. Double digit home runs with an average over .300 will absolutely play. Oh, and he’s getting better. Take a look at these monthly splits:

Hoerner Monthly Splits 2022 Month G PA AVG OBP SLG ISO wOBA wRC+ Month G PA AVG OBP SLG ISO wOBA wRC+ Apr 19 64 .281 .313 .391 .109 .309 96 May 16 56 .286 .298 .429 .143 .308 96 Jun 25 93 .344 .392 .452 .108 .366 135 Jul 21 81 .296 .345 .457 .160 .346 122

As Nico has solidified his role as the Cubs shortstop he’s gotten better at the plate. More playing time? No problem. Nico is raking with increased exposure. He’s still not a Statcast darling, but this screenshot from his page is absolutely better than what all but the most optimistic sabermetricians expected him to do this season:

Nico accomplishes this with a skillset that is not particularly common in MLB. He doesn’t hit for a ton of power (see the hard-hit and barrel metrics above). But even without the hard contact he just hits. The National League strikes out 22.4 percent of the time as of this writing, so making contact with the baseball is at a premium. Take a look at this NL leaderboard for the lowest K percentages among qualified hitters so far in 2022:

National League K% Leaders Name Team G PA HR R RBI SB BB% K% ISO BABIP AVG OBP SLG wOBA wRC+ WAR Name Team G PA HR R RBI SB BB% K% ISO BABIP AVG OBP SLG wOBA wRC+ WAR Nico Hoerner CHC 82 313 6 32 33 10 4.2% 10.2% .129 .327 .306 .345 .435 .338 116 3.1 Keibert Ruiz WSN 77 310 3 23 23 5 7.1% 11.0% .096 .272 .248 .311 .344 .292 85 1.1 Miguel Rojas MIA 87 317 6 27 23 6 5.4% 12.0% .112 .258 .241 .288 .354 .282 84 1.2 Jose Iglesias COL 81 316 3 32 34 2 4.1% 12.3% .098 .336 .300 .339 .397 .324 95 1.0 Nolan Arenado STL 91 384 18 42 59 1 8.6% 12.8% .232 .299 .296 .359 .528 .379 150 4.8 Jeff McNeil NYM 84 321 4 39 36 2 7.5% 13.1% .113 .329 .292 .355 .405 .336 123 2.3 Josh Bell WSN 98 417 13 50 53 0 11.3% 13.2% .190 .325 .304 .388 .494 .379 144 2.5 Juan Soto WSN 96 416 20 58 45 5 20.0% 14.2% .239 .243 .245 .401 .485 .386 149 2.4 Jurickson Profar SDP 91 396 9 54 39 4 12.9% 14.6% .153 .263 .239 .342 .392 .327 114 2.2 Eric Hosmer SDP 87 357 7 30 39 0 8.7% 15.1% .114 .313 .277 .339 .391 .318 108 0.5 Will Smith LAD 82 339 14 37 47 0 11.2% 15.3% .197 .270 .259 .351 .456 .352 130 2.4 Thairo Estrada SFG 86 326 9 49 39 13 5.5% 15.3% .148 .277 .255 .310 .403 .312 103 1.5 Freddie Freeman LAD 96 431 15 65 63 7 10.7% 15.5% .215 .355 .322 .397 .537 .397 161 4.4 Wilmer Flores SFG 92 358 14 50 53 0 9.5% 16.2% .191 .256 .245 .327 .436 .332 117 1.8 Kyle Farmer CIN 82 327 6 35 47 4 7.0% 16.2% .128 .291 .255 .328 .383 .315 97 0.8 Ketel Marte ARI 87 359 9 47 35 4 11.7% 16.4% .190 .301 .267 .357 .457 .352 125 1.9 Justin Turner LAD 85 351 8 41 53 1 9.7% 16.8% .149 .287 .256 .330 .406 .322 109 1.4 Mookie Betts LAD 79 364 23 68 52 7 9.1% 17.3% .265 .261 .265 .338 .529 .372 143 3.7 Brendan Rodgers COL 86 371 9 44 49 0 6.5% 17.5% .152 .295 .261 .310 .413 .315 88 0.6 Brandon Nimmo NYM 89 393 9 59 33 0 9.4% 17.6% .158 .303 .263 .348 .421 .338 124 3.0

All of this is intriguing, but the trajectory is what really interests me. Let’s take one more look at Nico’s progress during his career. To do that I pulled his 15-game rolling wOBA since 2020 at FanGraphs. These graphs are great because they show you the trends and provide a league average baseline for comparison. Nico has clearly kicked it up to another level in 2022:

Also of note, look at his total number of games. It’s easy to forget how young Nico is in this league, he has barely cleared the 162-game threshold over the last three seasons combined. He’s only played 194 games in the majors. He played 98 (yes, 98, I didn’t miss a “1”) games in the minors.

Nico is showing an exceptional level of growth on the most difficult stage in baseball and he’s continued to improve at the plate and in the field. One of the things I’ll be keeping an eye on going forward is whether Nico can continue to thrive as he plays everyday — my money is on yes.