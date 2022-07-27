Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: July 27

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs were excommunicated by the St. Paul Saints (Twins), 9-5.

Luke Farrell started and took the loss after allowing five runs on five hits, including two home runs, over 4.1 innings. Farrell walked five, hit one batter and struck out four.

The I-Cubs couldn’t do much off of former all-star Aaron Sanchez, who only allowed two unearned runs over five innings.

Right fielder Narciso Crook made it closer when he hit a three-run home run in the top of the seventh inning, his 15th this season. Crook was 1 for 2 with a walk and he was hit by a pitch.

Shortstop Dixon Machado was 3 for 5 with a stolen base. He scored one run.

Second baseman Levi Jordan went 2 for 4 with a double.

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies were subjugated by the Birmingham Barons (White Sox), 8-3.

Starter Jordan Wicks had trouble keeping the ball in the park, as he allowed two home runs which led to the loss. Wicks’ final line was four runs on six hits over four innings. He did strike out five and he walked just one.

Right fielder Yonathan Perlaza hit a two-run home run in the third inning. It was his 14th home run of 2022. Perlaza was 1 for 4 with a walk.

Catcher Bryce Windham was 2 for 4 with a double.

Third baseman Jake Slaughter and DH Miguel Amaya both went 2 for 4.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs were broadsided by the Lake County Captains (Guardians), 4-3.

Tyler Schlaffer’s High-A debut went well, allowing just two runs on five hits over five innings. Both runs scored on a two-run home run in the fourth. Schlaffer walked one and struck out two.

The loss went to Eduarniel Nunez, who gave up two runs on three hits over 1.2 innings. Nunez struck out two, walked two and hit one batter.

Right fielder Owen Caissie came a double shy of the cycle tonight as he went 3 for 4 with a triple and a two-run home run in the first inning. It was Caissie’s tenth home run this year. He also stole a base.

Unfortunately, the rest of the SB Cubs only had two hits.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans stung the Augusta GreenJackets (Braves), 10-5.

Koen Moreno struggled in his Low-A debut, allowing four runs on four hits over 2.2 innings. Moreno walked four and struck out four.

Chase Watkins pitched the next 3.1 innings without allowing a run and got the win. Watkins surrendered just one hit. He did walk two and hit one batter while striking out three.

Center fielder Kevin Alcantara hit a grand slam in the third inning, his 12th home run on the season. Alcantara went 1 for 5.

In the seventh inning, right fielder Jacob Wetzel connected with a man on for his eighth home run of the season. Wetzel went 2 for 5 and scored twice.

Finally, catcher Ethan Hearn tacked on an insurance run with a solo home run in the top of the eighth inning. Hearn now has six home runs this season. He went 2 for 5 with three runs batted in.

First baseman Felix Stevens went 2 for 4 with two doubles and a walk. He scored once.

DH Matt Warkentin was 2 for 3 with an RBI double in the fifth inning. Warkentin scored once.