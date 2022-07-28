On The Horizon: Cubs vs. Giants series preview

The Giants won 107 games last year. That’s not going to happen in 2022, as they have struggled both offensively and pitching-wise.

For more on the Giants, here’s Brady Klopfer, managing editor of our SB Nation Giants site McCovey Chronicles:

The Giants had plans to jump out of the All-Star break in emphatic fashion, and continue the momentum they had found in the games leading up to the break. It didn’t work. They got swept in an uncompetitive four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, and backed it up with some awful play against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Suddenly they’re in an odd situation. They still have many of the pieces that led them to a franchise-best 107 wins a year ago. And they’re still quite close to the third Wild Card slot. But they’re also fighting just to try and be above .500 and maintain a positive run differential, and they’re in a bit of a freefall at the moment. Given their talent — and their 2021 — no one would blame the Giants if they added some pieces ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline (if they do, they’ll likely just trade B-level prospects who would need Rule 5 protecting this offseason). But given the standings, no one would bat an eye if instead they ship off their two All-Stars — Carlos Rodón and former Cub Joc Pederson, who are both rentals — and try to add a little farm depth as they gear up for a bounceback 2023. As for the actual play on the field, the Giants continue to employ one of the elite rotations in the league, though the Cubs will get to avoid facing Rodón’s co-ace, Logan Webb. The offense, despite a plethora of injuries and a lot of occasional play, remains solidly above average, if not eye-opening. But the bullpen has slipped from its excellent standing a year ago, and the defense is — I say this with zero hyperbole — some of the worst you’ll ever see at this level. On their best day they’re still one of baseball’s best teams. But they’re having a hard time locating those best days.

Fun fact

Since 2015, the Cubs are 21-19 against the Giants, but have a huge home/road disparity. They’re 15-6 against them at Wrigley Field, but just 6-13 in San Francisco (not including the 2016 division series, where the teams split two games).

Probable pitching matchups

Thursday: Justin Steele, LHP (4-6, 4.02 ERA, 1.420 WHIP, 3.64 FIP) vs. Alex Wood, LHP (6-8, 4.21 ERA, 1.255 WHIP, 3.32 FIP)

Friday: Marcus Stroman, RHP (2-5, 4.38 ERA, 1.151 WHIP, 3.72 FIP) vs. Alex Cobb, RHP (3-4, 4.26 ERA, 1.329 WHIP, 2.94 FIP)

Saturday: Drew Smyly, LHP (3-5, 3.93 ERA, 1.273 WHIP, 4.45 FIP) vs. Jakob Junis, RHP (4-2, 2.98 ERA, 1.012 WHIP, 3.89 FIP)

Sunday: Adrian Sampson, RHP (0-1, 3.20 ERA, 1.169 WHIP, 3.48 FIP) vs. Carlos Ródon, LHP (8-6, 3.18 ERA, 1.121 WHIP, 2.41 FIP)

Times & TV channels

Thursday: 8:45 p.m. CT, Marquee Sports Network

Friday: 9:15 p.m. CT, Apple TV+

Saturday: 8:05 p.m. CT, Marquee Sports Network

Sunday: 6:08 p.m. CT, ESPN

Prediction

The Cubs are hot and the Giants are not. Eventually, as you know, these sorts of things come to an end. The Giants have played pretty well in their home park, but the Cubs are playing well in general lately and so I’d expect the Cubs to do no worse than a series split and possibly better.

Up next

The Cubs have Monday off, then head to St. Louis for a three-game series against the Cardinals beginning Tuesday evening.