Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco Giants preview, Thursday 7/28, 8:45 CT

THE LAST TIME IT HAPPENED, PART 1: If the Cubs win tonight, it would be their first seven-game winning streak since August 31-September 6, 2021 against the Twins (two), Pirates (four) and Reds (one).

Three different pitchers recorded a save in each of the Cubs' last three wins: David Robertson on Sunday, Scott Effross on Monday and Mychal Givens on Tuesday. It was the first time the Cubs won three games in a row with three different pitchers earning the save since August 3-5, 2019 (Craig Kimbrel, Tyler Chatwood, David Phelps).

The last time the Cubs won four straight games with four different hurlers getting the save was July 28-August 1, 1996 (Kent Bottenfield, Terry Adams, Turk Wendell, Bob Patterson).

Cubs pitching has posted a 1.30 ERA (11 earned runs in 76 innings) in the team's last eight games, walking 24, striking out 65 and holding the opponent to two or fewer earned runs in each game. The last time the Cubs had an eight-game stretch allowing two or fewer earned runs October 2, 1980-April 15, 1981, spanning two seasons and the last such span of nine games was September 1-7, 1945.

Cubs lineup:

Here is tonight's #Cubs starting lineup in San Francisco. pic.twitter.com/OCzDKQxuHA — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 28, 2022

Giants lineup:

Justin Steele, LHP vs. Alex Wood, LHP

Justin Steele, eight starts since June 1: 2.85 ERA, 1.289 WHIP in 47⅓ innings. That’ll work going forward. There’s been only one clunker among those eight, so he’s been quite consistent.

Steele’s only career start vs. the Giants came September 12, 2021 at Wrigley Field. He allowed four runs, mostly to guys who aren’t on the Giants anymore. No current Giant has faced him more than three times. The Giants are hitting LHP (.753 OPS) somewhat better than RHP (.695 OPS) and are 19-14 vs. LH starters (29-36 vs. RH starters) this year.

Alex Wood is not having nearly the year he had in 2021, one of the reasons the Giants are struggling. After holding the Padres to three hits in seven innings July 10, Wood hasn’t made it out of the fifth inning in his last two outings.

He hasn’t faced the Cubs since August 8, 2019 when he was with the Reds, and of course most of those guys are long gone.

No current Cub has faced Wood more than seven times.

