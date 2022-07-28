Cub Tracks’ reptile dysfunction

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball and attempt to distill the zeitgeist onto the printed page. Served cold for your pleasure. Please enjoy immoderately.

The season goes on while we fans of also-rans brace for the inevitable talent bazaar, hoping against hope that our favorites remain after the smoke clears. It’s a pretty good bet that several Cubs will be moving on in less than a week’s time... and of course some of the scribes have words about that.

Ian Happ wants to stay. So does Willson Contreras. I imagine the others do as well. Chicago’s a pretty good place to live, especially if you’re young enough and wealthy enough to enjoy it all. The ballpark is nice. The fans are numerous and enthusiastic. The team as is has some talent, with more in the minors, and the promise of winning fairly soon isn’t empty.

The rest is business. Passionless enterprise. The players are commodities and are marketed accordingly. The meat market isn’t exactly new — read almost any edition of my Baseball history unpacked feature and you’ll see personnel movement. But it does seem more cold-blooded than it ever was.

However, I do caution you that we’ve yet to see Rob Manfred bite the head off a rat, and Tom Ricketts may not be here for our water. Then again, maybe he is. I love the smell of sarcasm in the morning. V for Victory.

