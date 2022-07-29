Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco Giants preview, Friday 7/29, 9:15 CT

Friday notes...

FOR STARTERS: Over the last nine games, Cubs starting pitchers have posted a 1.68 ERA (nine earned runs in 48⅔ innings), holding the opponent to a .201 average (40-for-188) and just three homers allowed in 203 batters faced.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Giants lineup:

Marcus Stroman, RHP vs. Alex Cobb, RHP

Since his return from a minor shoulder issue, Marcus Stroman has been lights-out: three starts, 1.26 ERA, 0.907 WHIP, 14 strikeouts and no home runs over 14⅓ innings.

He’s also been way better on the road (2.31 ERA in seven starts, 39 innings) than at Wrigley (7.94 ERA in five starts, 22⅔ innings) so it’s probably good that this start and his next one will be on the road. Eventually he’s going to have to figure out that Wrigley thing, though.

Remember all the talk that Alex Cobb was going to come to the Cubs because of his connection with Joe Maddon in Tampa?

Obviously it never happened and maybe that’s a good thing, because Cobb has been pretty bad since 2018: In 74 starts, he has a 4.61 ERA and 1.365 WHIP and 51 home runs allowed.

This year? A pile of “meh,” a 4.26 ERA in 15 starts, though he’s cut down on the homers, only five of them.

He has faced the Cubs only once in his career, way back in 2014. Here, have a link to that boxscore for amusement value. The only current Cub who has faced him is Yan Gomes (1-for-3).

Today’s game is on Apple TV+ (how to watch).

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.

MLB.com Gameday

Baseball-reference.com game preview

