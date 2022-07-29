Outside The Confines: The first dominoes fall

If the trade deadline were a summer thunderstorm, then what we got this week is the first sprinkles of rain before the deluge. Or so we hope, I guess.

Xander Bogaerts said it was a relief to hear Chaim Bloom and Sam Kennedy say he wouldn’t be traded. “I’ve been playing better since then.”



Also said they told him personally he wouldn’t be traded. “I’m not sure if I can say that but yes.” — Jason Mastrodonato (@JMastrodonato) July 29, 2022

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster.