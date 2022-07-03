 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

First pitch thread: Cubs vs. Red Sox, Sunday 7/3, 1:20 CT

By Al Yellon
/ new
Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Go get ‘em, Keegan.

In This Stream

Cubs vs. Red Sox Sunday 7/3 game threads

View all 3 stories

More From Bleed Cubbie Blue

Loading comments...