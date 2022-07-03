Cub Tracks secures the meatloaf

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball. We try to distill the zeitgeist into a fine piquancy, for your consumption.

These are the fun Cubs, when they’re winning and looking decent. The team has done a good job identifying players who might be major-league ballplayers and giving the the tools and opportunity to give it the ‘old college try’ — but you don’t want them to be too successful in that because it means they get away with ‘cheaping out’, i.e., maximizing the profit margin at the expense of competitiveness. Kind of a double-edged sword. I mean, you want to have some skill identifying players who might help your squad, but counting on those people as starters is chancy at best, as we’re seeing... but... I don’t want to say that the current squad is an exercise in cynically capitalizing on the tendency of Cubs fans to root for the underdog, but I wouldn’t put it past them.

On the plus side, Jonathan Villar is now an Angel. So that worked out. I wonder if he took any messages from Seiya Suzuki to Mike Trout.

Alec Mills has an issue (several sources say ‘lower back pain’ which he has been dealing for for quite awhile. He might be headed back to the IL). Mark Leiter, Jr., came in to succeed him on the mound in the top of the first, after seven pitches, and did very well, stymying the BoSox early while the Cubs rode a couple of gift runs, and in the end, only allowing one run in four-plus innings. And that was the only run the Cubs allowed on this fine Saturday in the park, two days before the fourth of July. Mychal Givens and David Robertson were just fine, thank you, and the Cubs have secured the meatloaf.

5 1/3 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 5 K and a W tonight for @Leiter_Jr! pic.twitter.com/LcynQtxj3i — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 3, 2022

Really can’t say enough about the job Leiter did on short notice. That was clutch. Also clutch: pearls:

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

Marcus Stroman, wearing a Kerry Wood tee, is hopeful he will only need one Minor League start before rejoining Cubs’ rotation. pic.twitter.com/OGyCvUnNxn — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) July 2, 2022

Weekends are made at the Friendly Confines! pic.twitter.com/Ps3eHYmUz4 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 2, 2022

Haha, we all expected this:

The Javier Báez and Amir Garrett beef will not end pic.twitter.com/SsqEXkqt3z — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 2, 2022

Food for Thought:

It's a striking leap forward for synthetic biology. https://t.co/WAmNACU5RP — Futurism (@futurism) July 2, 2022

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Feel free to discuss in a civil fashion. If you have any question as to what kind of discourse is allowed, here are the site guidelines. Thanks for reading!