Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: July 2

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs were sunk by the Columbus Clippers (Guardians), 10-6 in ten innings.

It was a nice start for Caleb Kilian, who went five innings and gave up just one run on three hits. He struck out seven and walked two.

The game was tied 5-5 after nine innings, but Erich Uelmen gave up a grand slam (and one more run) in the tenth inning and took the loss. Uelmen allowed five runs, four earned, on two hits over 1.2 innings. He struck out two, but he walked one and hit two batters.

First baseman Nelson Maldonado hit a solo home run in the sixth inning. It was his seventh home run of the year and fourth with Iowa. Maldonado went 1 for 5 and scored twice.

Shortstop Carlos Sepulveda was 2 for 3 with a double and a walk. He had a two-run single in the eighth inning that tied the game up 5-5.

Greg Deichmann was 2 for 5.

Left fielder Darius Hill had his regular two hits tonight. He was 2 for 4 and was intentionally walked once. Hill scored one run.

Seiya Suzuki played eight innings in right field and was 1 for 3 with a double that scored HIll. He also walked once.

Here’s Suzuki’s double.

Seiya Suzuki clubs this RBI double to give us the lead! pic.twitter.com/RSEO3P4MPm — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) July 3, 2022

And here’s Maldonado’s home run.

Nelson Maldonado brings us within a run with this solo blast! pic.twitter.com/Azx93y63e5 — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) July 3, 2022

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies failed to lift off against the Rocket City Trash Pandas (Angels), 11-9.

After three scoreless (but short) starts since returning from the Developmental List, Ryan Jensen turned in a stinker tonight. Jensen took the loss after giving up six runs on three hits over 3.1 innings. Jensen walked four, hit one batter and struck out one.

Shortstop Luis Vazquez had a huge night, with four hits, including a double, in five at-bats. Vazquez scored twice and drove in two.

Catcher Bryce Windham was 2 for 3 with a double and two walks. Windham scored once and had two RBI.

Right fielder Yonathan Perlaza went 2 for 5 with a walk. He scored one run.

First baseman Matt Mervis hit a three-run double in the sixth-inning and got a fourth RBI the painful way when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Mervis went 1 for 5.

Here’s Mervis’ double.

A 3-RUN BASES CLEARING DOUBLE FOR MERVIS!!!! Smokies only trail 9-7 in the bottom of the 6th. #Comebackseason @mmervis12 pic.twitter.com/AKcs64t4VJ — Tennessee Smokies (@smokiesbaseball) July 3, 2022

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs flew past the Beloit Sky Carp (Marlins), 2-1. The win was South Bend’s tenth-straight victory.

DJ Herz started and allowed just one run on two hits over four innings. Herz did have some troubles finding the strike zone as he walked four. He did strike out seven, however.

Because Herz didn’t go five innings, the win went to Jarod Wright, who had three innings of scoreless relief. He allowed one hit. Wright struck out four and walked one.

Zac Leigh got a two-inning save. He allowed two hits and a walk, but no runs and he struck out three.

Both South Bend runs scored in the second inning. Right fielder Owen Caissie walked, shortstop Fabian Pertuz doubled him home and then first baseman B.J. Murray Jr. singled home Pertuz.

Caissie went 1 for 3 with the walk. Pertuz was 1 for 4 with the double. Murray went 1 for 4.

Center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts, but he also did this on defense.

Of the 900 ranked prospects, 8 have a field tool of 70.@Cubs No. 3 prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong proves why he's one of them with this catch for the @SBCubs. pic.twitter.com/nLNhECntIp — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 3, 2022

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans put a leash on the Charleston RiverDogs (Rays), 13-6.

Richard Gallardo started this game and the Pelicans staked him to a big lead, but he couldn’t last the five innings to get the win. Gallardo’s final line was five runs on nine hits over 4.2 innings. Gallardo struck out five, walked two and hit one batter.

The win went to Angel Gonzalez. Gonzalez threw 1.1 innings in relief and surrendered one run on three hits. He struck out three and walked no one.

Johzan Oquendo pitched the final three innings without allowing a run and was rewarded with a save. Oquendo allowed three hits. He struck out three and walked no one.

First baseman Felix Stevens hit a solo home run in the third inning which was his eighth on the season. Stevens went 1 for 3 with two walks. He scored twice.

Third baseman James Triantos homered for the second-straight night when he hit a solo home run in the fourth inning. It was Triantos’ fourth home run this year. Triantos went 2 for 4 with a double, the home run and two walks. He drove in three runs total and scored twice. He also stole one base as part of a double steal with Juan Mora.

Second baseman Mora was 3 for 6 with a double. He stole two bases, including home along with Triantos in a double steal. Mora scored two runs and had three RBI.

Center fielder Kevin Alcantara was 2 for 4 with a double and two walks. Alcantara scored one time and drove in two.

Catcher Malcom Quintero went 2 for 5 with a double. He scored twice and drove in one.

Finally, shortstop Alejandro Rivero was 2 for 4 and was hit by a pitch. He scored twice and had one RBI.

Highlights:

ACL Cubs

Beat the Athletics, 9-2.

Miguel Amaya continued his rehab and got his first hit of the year. He was 1 for 3 with a walk as the DH.